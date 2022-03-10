U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market (2021 - 2026): Key Global Players Include Abbvie, Novartis and Regeneron

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There has been an increasing prevalence of uveitis as it is responsible for an estimated 30,000 new cases of legal blindness annually in the United States and accounts for about 10-15% of all cases of total blindness in the country. Uveitis is a sight-threatening inflammatory disease affecting the uveal layer of the eye.

Redness of eyes, blurring of the vision, the small size of the pupil, and sensitivity to light can be possible symptoms of anterior uveitis, which, if not treated, can result in permanent blindness. Thus, there are new developments in the applications of products and treatment modalities that are ongoing.

New treatment options for uveitis such as corticosteroids and anti-inflammatory drugs are already gaining traction in the market. In addition, other factors such as the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of the disease, and new product developments are also expected to be some of the driving factors in the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Corticosteroids Segment is Expected to Dominate the Treatment Type Segment During the Forecast Period

Corticosteroids are found dominating the anterior uveitis treatment market as they are first-line therapies for anterior uveitis and are used in the form of eye drops. They are the most preferred option over biologics however researchers are currently exploring biological therapies for the treatment of anterior uveitis.

Corticosteroids are also used in sustained release treatment, i.e., in ocular implants. It has thus shown significant results to cure the condition and researchers are also exploring biological therapies to treat anterior uveitis. In addition, corticosteroids and anti-inflammatory drugs are found gaining traction in the market.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market

North America is found dominating the market owing to the rising prevalence of the uveitis disease in the United States. There is also an increasing number of key players in the region that is leading to the high growth of this regional segment. The other factors resulting in the growth of the market is the growing geriatric population, and increasing investments in research and development by drug manufacturing companies for innovating new treatments such as corticosteroids.

In addition, the market in the Asia Pacific is also expanding fast for the same reasons the markets in North America and Europe are expanding.

Competitive Landscape

There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are increasingly adopting strategic initiatives such as new product development, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansion. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others such as patents and events.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET DYNAMICS

  • Market Overview

  • Market Drivers

  • Increasing Cases of the Uveitis

  • Development of Novel Drugs and Treatments

  • Market Restraints

  • High Cost Associated with the Medications

  • Side Effect Associated with Corticosteroid Treatment

  • Porter's Five Force Analysis

  • Threat of New Entrants

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitute Products

  • Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

MARKET SEGMENTATION

  • By Treatment Type

  • Corticosteroids

  • Cycloplegic Agents

  • Anti-TNF Agents

  • Immunosuppressants

  • By Distribution Channel

  • Hospitals Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Others

  • Geography

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Alimera Sciences Inc.,

  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

  • Sirion Therapeutics, Inc.


7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1oi1y

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


