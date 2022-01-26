U.S. markets closed

Anterix Announces Date Change for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Investor Conference Call

  • ATEX

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) will release its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market closes on February 3, 2022. This date change is in response to several covering analyst scheduling conflicts. An investor conference call will be held the same day, February 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 888-267-2845 and using the conference code 749208. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

Tim Gray
Chief Financial Officer
973-771-0981
tgray@anterix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-announces-date-change-for-third-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-and-investor-conference-call-301469189.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

