Anterix to Present at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference on January 7

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that Rob Schwartz, President & CEO will present at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference being held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm EST. Concurrently, Anterix will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.

Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their Citi representative. A live webcast and replay of management's presentation will be made available on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

Investor Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-to-present-at-citis-appseconomy-conference-on-january-7-301454745.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

