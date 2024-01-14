Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.225

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) will pay a dividend of $0.225 on the 7th of February. This means the annual payment is 7.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Antero Midstream Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 101%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Antero Midstream's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.186 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 25% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Antero Midstream Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Antero Midstream has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Antero Midstream's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Antero Midstream that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

