U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,677.95
    +94.88 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.82
    +550.99 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,675.80
    +354.41 (+3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.90
    -8.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9847
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9550
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,564.87
    +316.21 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.31
    +8.85 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Antero Resources Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE: AR) will replace Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, October 20. S&P 500 constituent Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A; BRK.B) is acquiring Alleghany in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 20, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Antero Resources Corp

AR

Energy


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Alleghany Corp

Y

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antero-resources-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-301651342.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Recommended Stories