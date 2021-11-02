U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,629.31
    +15.64 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,035.32
    +121.48 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,643.61
    +47.69 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.39
    +0.27 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.49
    -0.56 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    -7.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.51 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9200
    -0.0780 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,584.02
    +2,584.40 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,557.14
    +57.98 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Anthem Launches on the OneRecord Insurance Module

·2 min read

Now 43 Million Americans from Every Anthem Plan Can Access Clinical, Financial, and Formulary Data with OneRecord

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneRecord further scales the reach of its Insurance Module by adding Anthem to their list of Connected Payers. Now anyone in the United States with any Anthem plan can get their clinical, financial, and formulary data in their OneRecord.

Anthem Launches on the OneRecord Insurance Module
Anthem Launches on the OneRecord Insurance Module

OneRecord, a digital health company, has emerged as the leader in empowering consumers with access to healthcare data from their past and present health plans. Since July 1st, 2021, when the 21st Century Cures Act Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS 9115-F) went into effect, OneRecord has made compliance for Insurance companies a priority by partnering with payers to validate their Patient Access APIs.

Anthem is unique in that its Patient Access API covers every one of its 43 million members. Anthem's decision to extend the API to all members and not just those plans mandated by the CMS regulation shows their commitment to making Patient Access a reality for all members. While many Payers have indicated plans to make the Patient Access API available to all of their members, as of this release, Anthem is one of a short list of Payers to follow through with their pledge. Anthem is a shining example of both the intent and implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act.

OneRecord's Insurance Module, available on iOS, Android, and web, makes finding, organizing, and sharing insurance records seamless through standards-based digital record retrieval coupled with user-centered design. Anthem stands alongside a growing list of connected Payers, including: Aetna, Centene Corporation, Cigna, Humana, and a number of Medicaid plans.

"We're so excited to deliver data access to Anthem's 43 million members - that's 1 in 8 Americans. This launch is a tremendous addition to our connected payer's list," says CEO and Co-Founder of OneRecord, Jennifer Blumenthal. "Our team is focused on connecting to every Payer in the country in support of the upcoming requirements for Payer to Payer data exchange. We're building the most comprehensive Payer FHIR directory that will enable true interoperability for both Payers and Providers, but most importantly, consumers."

OneRecord is accessible on desktop, tablets, and mobile phones. Find OneRecord on the VA.gov App Store, the Apple App Store (supporting iPhones running iOS 12.4+), and Google Play (for devices running Android 9+) or on the web at www.onerecord.com with the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari.

CONTACT: hello@onerecord.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthem-launches-on-the-onerecord-insurance-module-301414528.html

SOURCE OneRecord

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • J&J, Teva Beat $50 Billion Opioid Case in First Industry Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other former opioid makers scored the pharmaceutical industry’s first win in the sprawling four-year litigation over the drugs, defeating a lawsuit by local governments in California that claimed they created a public-health crisis through misleading marketing.Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson in Santa Ana on Monday rejected claims that units of J&J, Teva, Endo International Plc and Abbvie Inc.’s Allergan Plc duped doctors

  • Stablecoins: Biden administration takes stance on new cryptocurrency trend

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the latest on the cryptocurrency regulation front.&nbsp;

  • Higher inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Tesla dips following delays with Hertz partnership

    While experiencing increased valuations from its announced partnership with Hertz rental cars, Tesla begins to slightly drop as the deal has no been finalized yet. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Zebra Technologies Beats Third-Quarter Goals, Points Higher

    Zebra Technologies, a maker of enterprise systems for tracking inventory and other important assets, on Tuesday beat Wall Street's Q3 targets.

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • J&J, Costco settle lawsuits over recalled sunscreen

    Johnson & Johnson and Costco Wholesale Corp have reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits over the presence of a cancer-causing substance in several recalled J&J sunscreen products. Lawyers for the companies and for plaintiffs suing over the Neutrogena and Aveeno-branded aerosol sunscreen products disclosed the settlement in a court filing in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court on Friday, without revealing its terms. They said they expected to submit the settlement for court approval by Nov. 19.

  • Amazon drivers get $60 million in withheld tips back, FTC says

    Earlier this year, the agency sued the tech giant and its subsidiary, Amazon Logistics, alleging the company failed to fully pay tips that drivers in its Amazon Flex program had earned. Amazon Flex drivers deliver goods and groceries ordered through programs like Prime Now and Amazon Fresh. The lawsuit alleged the company kept drivers' tips over a two-and-a-half year period and stopped the practice after learning of the agency's investigation in 2019.

  • Deere Workers Cast Ballots on New Contract Offer

    Striking employees represented by the United Auto Workers consider larger raises and bonuses, after last month rejecting an earlier deal between Deere and the union.

  • Exclusive-India's price-fixing probe of global seed firms sparked by carrot farmers

    An Indian antitrust investigation into suspected price collusion by some prominent global agricultural firms was triggered by farmers who complained about excessive pricing of imported carrot seeds, documents seen by Reuters showed. A group representing about 1,500 farmers in the mountainous Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu, a top carrot-growing state in southern India, petitioned the watchdog in 2019 alleging that an "unfair profit margin" was being charged on the carrot seeds, the regulatory documents showed. It has touched off an investigation that has the potential to affect pricing practices in an Indian vegetable seed market expected to be worth $1.2 billion in five years.

  • Self-Driving Trucks: Join CEO of Embark in Fireside Chat Thursday at 2PM ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO & Co-Founder of Embark Trucks, Inc. on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 2pm ET to discuss the company’s background, differentiation from competitors, partnership development program, upcoming business combination with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB), and the future of […]

  • Why It Might Already Be Too Late For Zuckerberg’s Metaverse

    Lack of vision and big-pocketed competition will come between Meta and its ultimate goal. The post Why It Might Already Be Too Late For Zuckerberg’s Metaverse appeared first on Worth.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Iron Ore Back Below $100 as China’s Steel Curbs Roil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures traded back below $100 a ton on shrinking steel output in China and signs economic growth is facing mounting headwinds.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsPrices slumped

  • China's new pig farmers aim to ride out boom-bust cycle

    China's huge hog sector is struggling with excess production after millions of small, often first-time, pig farmers entered the industry to capitalise on record profits during a swine-fever related shortage. Wu, like many others, entered pig farming for the first time in 2019, after China's top leadership called for an urgent recovery following a nationwide outbreak of the deadly African swine fever virus that halved the country's 447 million-strong herd.

  • Sinking Auto Steel Demand Reveals Cracks in Robust U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The record steel rally is starting to show early signs of cooling, with one top U.S. producer scouring for buyers to take over abandoned orders of high-end metal used by automakers.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Wa

  • Johnson & Johnson, Costco Settle Lawsuits Over Recalled Sunscreen Products: Reuters

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits over the presence of a cancer-causing substance in recalled JNJ sunscreen products, Reuters reported. Lawyers for the companies and plaintiffs suing over the Neutrogena and Aveeno-branded aerosol sunscreen products disclosed the settlement in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court without revealing its terms. The Companies expect to submit the settlement for cou

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise. Both products are being announced at Microsoft Ignite and are available in preview starting today.