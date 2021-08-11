U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.21
    +9.46 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,436.51
    +171.84 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,798.22
    +10.14 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.86
    -4.51 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.50
    -0.79 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.60
    +9.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3540
    +0.0120 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3852
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4750
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,286.35
    +856.80 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,156.22
    +24.39 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.36
    +53.32 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

AnthemIQ Named Commercial Lease Management Platform of the Year by PropTech

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnthemIQ, the leading commercial real estate transaction platform, has been recognized as the PropTech Breakthrough Awards Commercial Lease Management Platform of the Year. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards honors the best proptech companies, services and products around the globe in over 80+ sub-categories under 15 umbrella groups including finance, property management, data and analytics, industry leadership and more.

AnthemIQ (PRNewsfoto/AnthemIQ)
AnthemIQ (PRNewsfoto/AnthemIQ)

AnthemIQ is disrupting the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) industry with its easy-to-use digital platform which streamlines the entire transactional process from search to signed lease. AnthemIQ's innovation brings a refreshed process for brokers, tenants and the CRE industry as a whole, eliminating the tedious back and forth communication between these key players. AnthemIQ's technology is ushering in an "industrial revolution" across the CRE ecosystem, brokers are able to save time and close twice as many deals as a result.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as Commercial Lease Management Platform of the Year by the PropTech Breakthrough Awards," said Mike Ward, CEO of AnthemIQ. "We created this future-forward technology to bring tenants, brokers, and leasing agents to one platform for communication and collaboration, making the property searching and leasing process easier, faster and better. We are grateful for this award as it truly speaks to our mission."

Throughout the pandemic, major industries were faced with the challenge of continuing to drive collaboration remotely, which ultimately led CRE professionals to adopt AnthemIQ's innovative technology. Since its launch in February 2021, over 2,000 users were able to conduct business and make deals from the comfort of their own home. This platform is revolutionary for the CRE industry as it works to bring speed, convenience, transparency and personalization to the entire CRE transaction process.

For more information about AnthemIQ's CRE platform and to sign-up for a demo, visit www.anthemiq.com.

About AnthemIQ:

AnthemIQ is innovating commercial real estate tech that empowers brokers to manage their deals and engage clients on one simple platform. Co-founded by Kenny Tomlin, a serial tech entrepreneur and Chris Skyles, a leading tenant rep broker, AIQ solves the pain points of transaction management in CRE today. Our innovation helps brokers win more business, save time, and better serve their clients.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthemiq-named-commercial-lease-management-platform-of-the-year-by-proptech-301352652.html

SOURCE AnthemIQ

Recommended Stories

  • Surfside, a marketing technology for the cannabis space, inhales $4 million

    Surfside, a data and marketing platform aimed directly at the cannabis industry, has today announced the close of a $4 million seed round led by Casa Verde. The firm's managing partner, Karan Wadhera, will join the Surfside board. The startup is relatively new, but helmed by two founders experienced in the marketing and data space.

  • CI Financial Continues Buying Spree, Acquires $3.4 Billion Ohio RIA

    Serial acquirer CI Financial, the Canadian asset and wealth management firm, strikes again. It is acquiring Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a registered investment advisor firm with $3.4 billion in assets. The Columbus, Ohio-based RIA is CI’s 20th acquisition in the U.S. in the span of 21 months, the company said.

  • Salesforce wants Salesforce+ to be the Netflix of biz content

    Salesforce just closed a $28 billion mega-deal to buy Slack, generating significant debt along the way, but it’s not through spending big money. Today the CRM giant announced it was taking a leap into streaming media with Salesforce+, a forthcoming digital media network with a focus on video that, in the words of the company, “will bring the magic of Dreamforce to viewers across the globe with luminary speakers.” Over the last year, Salesforce has watched companies struggle to quickly transform into fully digital entities.

  • ESG vs. CSR: Key Distinctions & What Businesses Need to Know

    Corporate culture has never been more transparent or important than it is now. Sustainability leaders, investors, employees, and consumers are choosing companies that align with their values. Mille...

  • WeWork to operate co-working spaces in some Saks Fifth Avenue stores

    Hudson's Bay will open its first five co-working offices, named SaksWorks, across the Tri-State area including Fifth Avenue Flagship in Manhattan next month. The luxury retailer plans to launch more office spaces to target people who work remotely from the suburbs. The work-from-home lifestyle has weighed heavily on WeWork by reducing occupancy and increasing operating costs, while low traffic at brick-and-mortar stores hurt sales at department stores in the United States.

  • The Purpose of Business and the Circular Economy

    by Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle

  • Replicated Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program

    Replicated announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program to help Replicated accelerate its growth and provide customers with expanded...

  • GES Announces Mike Haarvei as Vice President of Client Relations

    GES, a global experiential marketing partner to many of the world's leading brands, is pleased to announce that Mike Haarvei has joined GES as Vice President of Client Relations. In this role, Mike will lead a sales team tasked with expanding GES' healthcare client base while offering best-in-class experiential marketing solutions to GES healthcare clients.

  • Meet the Social Media Influencer Who Created a Fund to Find Black Talent

    The Black Lives Matter movement brought attention to Black creators and influencers, now a company is trying to help businesses find them

  • FreshBooks reaches $1B+ valuation with $130.75M for its SMB-focused accounting platform

    FreshBooks, a Toronto-based cloud accounting software company focused on SMBs, announced today it has secured $80.75 million in a Series E round of funding, as well as $50 million in debt financing. Existing backer Accomplice led the equity financing, which the company described as "an inside round" that propelled FreshBooks to unicorn status with a valuation of “over $1 billion.” J.P. Morgan, Gaingels, BMO Technology & Innovation Banking Group and Manulife also participated in the equity investment, along with platform partner and new backer Barclays.

  • Teleperformance Named 2021 Latin American Company of the Year

    Based on its recent analysis of the Latin American nearshore customer experience outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Teleperformance (TP) with the 2021 Latin American Company of the Year Award. TP has thrived in the midst of a pandemic by leveraging its robust work-at-home agent (WAHA) program, strong recruiting practices, proprietary technological tools, operational best practices, and futuristic vision. It has developed numerous long-term relationships with US customers, f

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • 3 ways to shrink your student loan debt during Biden's longer payments freeze

    Your loans are now on hold until February. Use that time strategically.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Mortgage forbearance is about to end for millions of Americans. Here’s why that’s good news for home buyers

    When the COVID-19 crisis began in the spring of 2020, federal regulators and lawmakers quickly acted to provide relief to homeowners who suddenly found themselves in no position to afford their monthly mortgage payments. Homeowners were initially allowed to request up to 12 months of forbearance on their home loans, during which time they could stop making their monthly payments entirely. Today, an estimated 1.7 million homeowners are in forbearance plans, according to recent data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Today’s Inflation Figures Will Do Little to Stop the Taper Talk

    Chicago Fed’s Evans sounds dovish on tapering timing, Coinbase earnings top estimates, NortonLifeLock bags Czech rival in $8 billion-plus deal, and other news to start your day.