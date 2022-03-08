U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,191.25
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,751.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,246.50
    -74.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,954.00
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.59
    +5.19 (+4.35%)
     

  • Gold

    2,016.20
    +20.30 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    +0.71 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0051 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.97
    +3.99 (+12.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3092
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7570
    +0.4480 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,805.01
    +119.95 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.76
    +18.14 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.89
    -22.59 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Anthology and UNESCO Partner to Define the Future of Education at 2022 World Higher Education Conference

·4 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla. and PARIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) today announced Anthology's sponsorship for the World Higher Education Conference (WHEC2022) to be held May 18 – 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. UNESCO and Blackboard, now part of Anthology, initially formed a partnership to support global digital learning initiatives in 2020 and this flagship higher education event, held only once each decade, marks the organizations' continued collaboration to help define the future of higher education.

(PRNewsfoto/Anthology)
(PRNewsfoto/Anthology)

The UNESCO World Higher Education Conference aims to break away from traditional models of higher education and open doors to new, innovative, creative and visionary conceptions that not only serve current agendas for sustainable development, but also pave the way for future learning communities. The WHEC2022 will gather representatives from the worldwide higher education ecosystem, from academics to political leaders and youth, to reshape the ideas and practices in higher education for a more sustainable future. More than 2,000 in-person attendees and 10,000 virtual attendees are expected to convene for this year's event, which will focus on themes including the global disruption created by COVID-19 and creating more inclusive education environments for learners. As CEO of one of the world's largest EdTech ecosystems, Anthology's Jim Milton will join fellow leaders as a featured speaker at the conference to help outline and establish an action plan for the transition to a new age of higher education.

"We are honored to participate in such a momentous event and have a voice in the global conversation about the future of higher education," said Jim Milton, Anthology Chairman and CEO. "There is incredible synergy between the work UNESCO is leading and our vision of creating an inspiring and infinite world of learning without boundaries, and we look forward to our continued partnership as we seek the best outcomes for learners and leaders across the education community."

"The third World Higher Education Conference will concentrate on higher education as an agent of social change to contribute to leave no one behind in higher ed," said Mr. Peter Wells, UNESCO Chief of Higher Education. "Anthology's dedication to supporting the entire learning lifecycle for students of all backgrounds makes them an excellent partner for UNESCO, both for this event and in the future."

In January 2021, Blackboard and UNESCO developed the Education response to COVID-19: Distance Learning and Teacher Training Strategies in Caribbean SIDS in conjunction with the Caribbean Centre for Educational Planning (CCEP) at the University of the West Indies. The initiative worked to educate 10,000 instructors in the appropriate use of online education technologies and interactive platforms to engage students in the digital space.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

About UNESCO

UNESCO is the only United Nations agency with a mandate to cover all aspects of education. The organization believes that education is a human right for all throughout life and that access must be matched by quality. Its work encompasses educational development from pre-school to higher education and beyond. Themes include global citizenship and sustainable development, human rights and gender equality, health and HIV and AIDS, as well as technical and vocational skills development. UNESCO's mission in education is to lead and coordinate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) at global and regional levels and to provide technical assistance and capacity development to accelerate progress at country level.
https://en.unesco.org/themes/education

Media Contact:
Chelcee Coffman
Director, Global Communications
Chelcee.coffman@blackboard.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthology-and-unesco-partner-to-define-the-future-of-education-at-2022-world-higher-education-conference-301497118.html

SOURCE Anthology

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Activist investor who shook up Bed Bath & Beyond agrees with GameStop chair's plan

    Activist investor Jonathan Duskin battled Bed Bath & Beyond in 2019 and came out on top. He agrees with the new activist attack on the company GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket

    Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met U.S. shale oil company executives on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston on Monday as energy prices soared over supply concerns. It was at least the fourth time since 2017 that U.S. shale oil producers and OPEC officials have held such meetings to discuss energy concerns. EQT Corp Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice, Hess Corp CEO John Hess and Chesapeake Energy CEO Domenic Dell'Osso, among others, attended a dinner with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo at a restaurant adjacent to the CERAWeek conference site.