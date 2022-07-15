Anthony Pellegrino Announces 2022 Charitable Partners of Goldstone Financial Group

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony Pellegrino of Goldstone Financial Group recently announced their 2022 charitable partners. Goldstone Financial Group has a long history of supporting charities at the local and national level. Goldstone Financial Group supports these eﬀorts through an annual giving campaign and a very active volunteer program. Anthony Pellegrino has a passion for supporting the U.S. military and is an active advocate and sponsor of the USO and Operation Support Our Troops, and he supports many other local charities throughout the Chicagoland area.



For 2022, a list of some of the current charitable partners they are volunteering for and supporting through donations include the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Habitat for Humanity, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, Feeding America, Young Life, Operation Support Our Troops-America, Alzheimer’s Association, United Service Organizations, Hesed House, Chicago Blackhawks Special Hockey, and Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Anthony Pellegrino, of Goldstone Financial Group, has dedicated his practice not only to helping individuals plan for their financial future but also remaining by their side as a partner in achieving their desired results. He provides financial plans targeted at achieving consistent, reliable returns regardless of market fluctuations and uncertainties. He does this by putting his clients’ needs first. As a fiduciary, Anthony Pellegrino has a legal responsibility to put his clients’ needs ahead of his own and is held to a higher ethical standard than non-fiduciary advisors.

Regarding the ongoing work with their charitable partners, Anthony Pellegrino commented, “As the founder of Goldstone Financial Group, it has always been a priority of mine to help out in the community and also work with charitable causes that operate at the national level. I take pride in the ongoing support that our team gives and especially the way in which everyone has taken part in our efforts, whether through financial contributions or through volunteering time and resources, the whole team here at Goldstone has really embraced the important work of helping others.”

As advisors with fiduciary responsibility, Goldstone Financial Group has a legal responsibility to put its clients’ needs ahead of its own. There are a number of important differences that separate advisors who have fiduciary responsibilities from those who don’t. Fiduciary advisors are committed to remaining with their clients as partners in achieving the results they desire. It is the responsibility of Goldstone Financial Group to thoroughly understand its clients’ goals so that they can leverage their experience and knowledge to help them achieve financial success.

About Anthony Pellegrino

Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group have helped more than 1,500 clients bridge the paycheck gap during retirement by utilizing accounts with lifetime income features to guarantee earnings and create a paycheck for life. Pellegrino also offers professional asset management through a diverse portfolio of actively managed accounts and securities. Anthony Pellegrino is seen Sunday mornings on CBS as the co-host of the television show, “Securing Your Financial Future*.” The show previously aired for five years on WLS 890AM radio station, where it was ranked one of the most listened to* financial and economic radio talk shows in Chicago.

Anthony Pellegrino has ranked in the Top 1% of Safe Money Specialists in the nation and was awarded as one of the Top 10 Advisors in America in 2013.** He was also named a Five Star Wealth Manager in Chicago Magazine twice, as voted by his clients and peers. This is a consumer-based award in the financial services industry given to wealth managers in the Chicago area who scored highest in overall client satisfaction. Pellegrino’s growing success led him to share the stage with former President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center. He is honored to be recognized as a financial authority in the Chicagoland area. Anthony Pellegrino has passed the Series 65 securities exam and is registered as an Investment Adviser Representative. He also holds an Illinois insurance license. In his spare time and work at Goldstone Financial Group, Anthony Pellegrino enjoys spending time in the Elmhurst community with his wife and three children.

CONTACT: Phone - (630) 620-9300



