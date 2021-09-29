U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Anthony & Sylvan Pools Announces Leadership Changes as it Looks to the Future in its 75th Year

Anthony & Sylvan Pools
·2 min read

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the leading residential swimming pool and spa builder in the United States, announced today that Mark Koide is stepping down as its Chief Executive Officer after eight years with the company. The company also named Kevin Donaldson as its President of the New Pools Division and Jordan Schaeffer as its Vice President and General Manager of the Renovations and Aftermarket Division.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Mark for his leadership during which we enjoyed rapid growth and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Tom Waldin, who as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors will also assume the role of acting Chief Executive Officer. “We congratulate Kevin and Jordan and are confident that their integrity, demonstrated capabilities and new initiatives combined with our customer focused philosophy and our outstanding team will continue to maintain our leadership position in the industry.”

Previously, Donaldson served as Regional Vice President of the company’s Southeast and expansion markets, where his leadership delivered impressive growth and excellence in customer satisfaction. Prior to his promotion, since 2014 Schaeffer has had various leadership roles in the company’s successful Aftermarket Retail and Service Operations, and now has expanded responsibilities for those businesses, as well Anthony & Sylvan’s Renovations Division.

“We are excited for Kevin and Jordan and thank our customers, employees and business partners for their contributions to the company. With these leadership changes, as we celebrate our 75th year, Anthony & Sylvan will continue to build on our customer focus to grow and to provide increased opportunities for our employees and business partners,” said Waldin.

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since 1946, families have been trusting Anthony & Sylvan to design and build their dream in-ground swimming pools. Our team of designers and craftsmen have created thousands of backyard retreats. We constantly strive for complete customer satisfaction, use the best materials for the job and uphold rigorous standards. With pools built for over 380,000 families, we must be doing something right.

Customer reviews of Anthony & Sylvan can be found on websites such as consumeraffairs.com, bbb.org, facebook.com and Google. Please join our online communities at https://www.facebook.com/anthonysylvan and http://twitter.com/anthonysylvan to view beautiful pools, receive expert advice, enter sweepstakes and contests, and receive other offers and information.

The entities doing business as Anthony & Sylvan Pools include Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corporation, Anthony & Sylvan Corp. and Anthony & Sylvan Pools North Carolina LLC. Anthony & Sylvan’s statewide licenses/registrations: #SPB.0000089 and #HIC.0501976(CT); #2006201521(DE); #410512000233(DC); MHIC#129792(MD); #13VH01546700(NJ); #0023414(NV); #68766(NC); #006381(PA); #2701011419A(VA RFC/ELE); and #WV030223(WV).

Contact: John Reynolds, john.reynolds@buchananpr.com


