Anthracite Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Blaschak, Lehigh Natural Resources, Jeddo, BHP Billiton & Reading Anthracite Company

The global anthracite market will decline from $119.04 billion in 2022 to $117.98 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9%. The anthracite market is expected to grow to $113.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of -1.0%.

The growth in the anthracite mining market is due to an increase in domestic fuel and power generation projects in rapidly developing countries such as china and India owing to the rise in population and infrastructure. For instance, according to Worldometer data, In June 2022, The current population of China is 1,450,341,718.



Anthracite mining companies are using RFID technology to monitor and control the level of methane in mines which can cause explosions. Every employee is outfitted with an active RFID Badge that continuously communicates their location to the RFID readers installed across the site. This information is relayed to the database, allowing to track employees' location and their status by their badge ID. These companies are also using automated temporary roof support (ATRS) and mobile roof support (MRS) solutions to prevent rockfalls caused by the bolting of rocks.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the anthracite mining market in 2021. The regions covered in anthracite mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the anthracite mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Standard Grade Anthracite; High Grade Anthracite and Ultra-High Grade Anthracite

2) By Mining Type: Underground Mining; Surface Mining



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Anthracite Mining Market Characteristics



4. Anthracite Mining Market Product Analysis



5. Anthracite Mining Market Supply Chain



6. Anthracite Mining Market Customer Information



7. Anthracite Mining Market Trends And Strategies



8. Anthracite Mining Market Size And Growth



9. Anthracite Mining Market Regional Analysis



10. Anthracite Mining Market Segmentation



11. Anthracite Mining Market Metrics



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Blaschak

Lehigh Natural Resources

Jeddo

BHP Billiton

Reading Anthracite Company.

