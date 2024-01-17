Anthropic Building Feature for Chatbot Claude to Analyze Images

(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is working on a feature that would give its chatbot Claude the ability to analyze images, according to unpublished wording contained in the code of the company’s website. The tool could widen the product’s appeal to users and help the company catch up with larger competitors.

Major AI chatbots like Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are already equipped with the ability to scrutinize images. The technology enables the programs to perform tasks like identifying the breed of a dog in a photo, comparing two pictures of T-shirts or describing a piece of art.

Anthropic has not publicly discussed the new feature, but a Bloomberg review of wording contained in the code of the company’s website using Chrome developer tools, shows text related to image recognition. Some of the as-yet unpublished text offers tips for using image analysis. It invites people to “chat with Claude about images” and ask image related questions. The wording also suggests users give the chatbot prompts such as: “Tell me 3 other buildings by this architect,” “Write 5 versions of ad copy for this product,” and, “What economic predictions are in this chart?”

An Anthropic spokesperson declined to comment.

Currently, the Claude chatbot only responds to text commands and can only parse text-based documents. Its website suggests asking the program to perform a handful of tasks such as, “Summarize this PDF document” and, “Help me practice my Spanish vocab.”

Anthropic was formed in 2021 by former employees of OpenAI, and has positioned itself as focused on responsible AI and safety. The San Francisco-based startup released Claude in 2023, and its customers range from drug maker Pfizer Inc. to video chat company Zoom Video Communications Inc. Last month, Anthropic was said to be in talks with investors to raise $750 million at a valuation of $18.4 billion.

