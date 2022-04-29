U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,167.30
    -120.20 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,260.82
    -655.57 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,446.14
    -425.38 (-3.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.50
    -33.45 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.79
    -0.57 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.60
    +20.30 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    +0.0070 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8790
    +0.0160 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2598
    +0.0138 (+1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4440
    -1.3930 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,517.13
    -1,693.93 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.62
    -25.73 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Anthropic's quest for better, more explainable AI attracts $580M

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

Less than a year ago, Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI VP of research Dario Amodei, intending to perform research in the public interest on making AI more reliable and explainable. Its $124 million in funding was surprising then, but nothing could have prepared us for the company raising $580 million less than a year later.

"With this fundraise, we’re going to explore the predictable scaling properties of machine learning systems, while closely examining the unpredictable ways in which capabilities and safety issues can emerge at-scale," said Amodei in the announcement.

His sister Daniela, with whom he co-founded the public benefit corporation, said that having built out the company, "We’re focusing on ensuring Anthropic has the culture and governance to continue to responsibly explore and develop safe AI systems as we scale."

There's that word again — scale. Because that's the problem category Anthropic was formed to examine: how to better understand the AI models increasingly in use in every industry as they grow beyond our ability to explain their logic and outcomes.

The company has already published several papers looking into, for example, reverse engineering the behavior of language models to understand why and how they produce the results they do. Something like GPT-3, probably the most well known language model out there, is undeniably impressive, but there's something worrying about the fact that its internal operations are essentially a mystery even to its creators.

As the new funding announcement explains it:

The purpose of this research is to develop the technical components necessary to build large-scale models which have better implicit safeguards and require less after-training interventions, as well as to develop the tools necessary to further look inside these models to be confident that the safeguards actually work.

If you don't understand how an AI system works, you can only react when it does something wrong — say, exhibits bias in recognizing faces, or tending to draw or describe men when asked about doctors and CEOs. That behavior is baked into the model, and the solution is to filter its outputs rather than prevent it from having those incorrect "notions" in the first place.

It's sort of a fundamental change to how AI is built and understood, and as such requires big brains and big computers — neither of which are particularly cheap. No doubt that $124 million was a good start, but apparently the early results were promising enough to make Sam Bankman-Fried lead this enormous new round, joined by Caroline Ellison, Jim McClave, Nishad Singh, Jaan Tallinn, and the Center for Emerging Risk Research.

Interesting to see none of the usual deep tech investors in that group — but of course Anthropic isn't aiming to turn a profit, which is kind of a deal-breaker for VCs.

You can keep up with Anthropic's latest research here.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Mars helicopter discovers 'alien' wreckage on the Red Planet

    On a routine mission to take aerial photographs of the Red Planet, the Mars helicopter Ingenuity captured something unusual. In one of its photographs, scientists could see what looked like a landing capsule, a supersonic parachute, and other debris scattered across the Martian landscape. All the evidence pointed to the wreckage being from some sort of spacecraft, and as it turns out, the evidence was right. "Technically, this *is* the wreckage of a flying saucer that crashed on Mars that belong

  • Bioceres Soars as China Approves Drought-Resistant Soy Seeds

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine biotechnology firm Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. scored a big win Friday after China approved imports of the company’s drought-resistant soybean strain. The stock had its biggest jump in more than a year.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldBiden Eyes Targeted Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Ukraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil E

  • Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan

    Small rocket builder Rocket Lab USA Inc is gearing up for a mission that seems more appropriate for a big-budget action movie: catching a falling four-story-tall rocket booster with a helicopter. The Long Beach, California-based company is trying to slash the cost of spaceflight by reusing its rockets, a trend pioneered by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX. But unlike SpaceX's reusable, two-stage rocket Falcon 9, which reignites its engines to return to Earth, Rocket Lab aims for a helicopter with two pilots to pluck a 39-foot-tall (11.9-meters-tall) booster stage from mid-air using a combination of ropes, parachutes and a heatshield.

  • Physicists make ‘impossible’ superconductor discovery that could make computers hundreds of times faster

    Low-waste, high-speed circuits could be possible with the discovery of one-way superconductivity

  • 'A tipping point:' Arizona universities join forces to map the deadly Valley fever fungus

    Arizona has made a historic $3.3 million investment into preventing, treating and researching Valley fever, a potentially fatal fungal disease.

  • NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Invites Public to Visit Reopened Visitor Center

    NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Invites Public to Visit Reopened Visitor CenterPR NewswireGREENBELT, Md., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center will reopen its visitor center on May 3, 2022, for walk-in self-guided exhibit tours after being closed for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Nike founder's $75M gift backs Stanford 'brain resilience' initiative

    The initiative looks to link Stanford experts to discover what makes some brains sick as we age and what keeps other brains healthy.

  • How to watch the April 2022 solar eclipse online

    The first solar eclipse of 2022 is coming on Saturday, April 30.

  • Meteor spotted in Mississippi sky

    NASA confirms a loud noise was a meteor.

  • How Data Science Is Used in Cryptocurrency Predictions

    The cryptocurrency market is unique because it is based on crowdsourced information. One of the most significant advantages a crypto trader can have is information. To succeed in this new market, we need to use new techniques and tools.

  • Scientists find fossil tooth that may have belonged to largest ever carnivorous sea monster

    Width of the tooth root is twice as large as any aquatic reptile known, say scientists

  • magniX Announces Milestone in NASA Program to Accelerate Electric Flight Technologies for Commercial Aviation

    magniX, a manufacturer of electric propulsion systems for aircraft, today announced two key industry partners, AeroTEC and Air Tindi, for its NASA Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) project. Through magniX the NASA program aims to demonstrate electric propulsion technology to power a hybrid De Havilland Canada Dash 7 aircraft, with first flight planned for 2025.

  • Revolutionary find: 19 cannons in river likely sunk in 1779

    A warehouse along the Savannah River is holding historical treasures that evidence suggests remained lost for more than 240 years — a cache of 19 cannons that researchers suspect came from British ships scuttled to the river bottom during the American Revolution. Archaeologists guessed they were possibly leftover relics from a sunken Confederate gunship excavated a few years earlier in the same area, said Andrea Farmer, an archaeologist for the Army Corps of Engineers. Further research indicates they're likely almost a century older and sank during the buildup to the Revolutionary War's bloody siege of Savannah in 1779.

  • Cosmonauts conduct ISS spacewalk

    Russians take a spacewalk to work on the Nauka laboratory module of the International Space Station. (April 28)

  • Electrified Smart Skin Could Help Amputees ‘Feel’ Again

    Kai Jacobson/UBC Faculty of Applied ScienceJust beneath the skin, there are electrical charges zipping around relaying information to your brain and spinal cord about your environment like temperature fluctuations, changes in texture, vibrations, and pain. Replicating this sensory complexity has been the goal of many scientists seeking artificial skin that functionally resembles human skin. And in the last few decades, a promising, ultra-sensitive material has risen to the occasion: hydrogels.Co

  • New Moon Solar Eclipse April 2022: The Black Moon Brings A Surprising New Start

    It's a powerful celestial hybrid here to alter our paths.

  • NASA Chooses Small Businesses to Continue Exploration Tech Development

    NASA Chooses Small Businesses to Continue Exploration Tech DevelopmentPR NewswireWASHINGTON, April 28, 2022WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program has chosen 110 U. small businesses for continued technology development.

  • Synthesis AI raises $17M to generate synthetic data for computer vision

    Synthesis AI, a startup developing a platform that generates synthetic data to train AI systems, today announced that it raised $17 million in a Series A funding round led by 468 Capital with participation from Sorenson Ventures and Strawberry Creek Ventures, Bee Partners, PJC, iRobot Ventures, Boom Capital and Kubera Venture Capital. CEO and founder Yashar Behzadi says that the proceeds will be put toward product R&D, growing the company's team and expanding research -- particularly in the area of mixed real and synthetic data. Synthetic data, or data that's created artificially rather than captured from the real world, is coming into wider use in data science as the demand for AI systems grows.

  • Meta's newest AI discovers stronger and greener concrete formulas

    A team from Meta AI, working with researchers at The University of Illinois, Urban-Champaign, have created an AI that can devise and refine formulas for increasingly high-strength, low-carbon concrete.

  • A Complete Timeline of Elon Musk's Business Endeavors

    From early venture Zip2 to his latest pursuit of Twitter