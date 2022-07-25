U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

Anthropologie Announces Collaboration with Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green™ Program

·4 min read

Through Their A Greater Good Platform, The Brand Aims to Launch Their First Ever Denim Circularity Initiative

PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie is pleased to announce their collaboration with Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green™ program: an initiative at the forefront of denim recycling. Beginning today, Anthropologie customers are invited to bring in their pre-loved denim to any of the brand's 200+ US retail locations to be recycled into insulation materials used in various applications through Cotton Incorporated's consumer sustainability program.

Earlier this year, Anthropologie announced its A Greater Good platform, which details their journey to becoming more environmentally sustainable and socially conscious. Through conservation initiatives, partnering with a diverse array of non-profit partners, and working to ensure the products they sell are ethically sourced, the brand hopes to incite meaningful change.

In support of their A Greater Good platform, Anthropologie aims to launch their denim circularity initiative, support their waste-reduction initiatives, and reduce their environmental impact. Aiming to divert denim waste from landfills and turn old denim into something new, the brand will bring together their loyal community and engaged social network to amplify this nationwide sustainability effort.

"At Anthropologie we are committed to creating a more sustainable future and being mindful of our environmental impact on the planet across our business operations," states Elizabeth Preis, Anthropologie's Chief Marketing Officer.  "We are continually ideating new and inventive ways to enforce sustainability efforts across all facets of our brand's ecosystem by repurposing reclaimed objects into imaginative displays in our stores, utilizing upcycled materials in our one-of-a-kind windows, and transforming everyday materials into unique and surprising packaging. We are thrilled to be working with Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green™ program to extend the lifecycle of jeans by collecting unwanted denim from our devoted community which will be recycled to create something new."

"As part of their ongoing commitment to sustainability, we are thrilled to have Anthropologie participate in the Blue Jeans Go Green™ program as they introduce denim recycling to their customers," says Andrea Samber, director of consumer marketing, brand partnerships for Cotton Incorporated.  "While denim, made from cotton, is natural, sustainable, and durable, we know consumers change preference in style, size, or it can just get worn to the point that it's time to move out of the closet.  By reimagining what their old denim can do, their customers can reduce textile waste and close the loop on cotton sustainability, ensuring Anthropologie's continued mindfulness about their environmental impact."

Today through August 7, 2022, customers who recycle their denim at Anthropologie stores across the US will receive $20 off a new, full-price jean purchase of $100 or more. Customers are invited to recycle any type of denim apparel item inclusive of jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts and more, as long as it's made of 90% cotton or greater. The brand will be accepting denim drop-offs through August 31.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand Terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green™ Program 

The Blue Jeans Go Green™ denim recycling program was created in 2006 by Cotton Incorporated as a call-to-action to recycle denim and give it "new life" by transforming it into something new.

The program strives to inspire sustainable living by educating people on cotton's natural lifecycle and engages consumers and local communities by diverting unwanted denim from landfills, helping to close the loop on cotton sustainability while emphasizing the environmental stewardship of the U.S. cotton industry at large.

Blue Jeans Go Green™ is a trademark of Cotton Incorporated.

Media Contact:

Kate Haldy
Anthropologie
PR@Anthropologie.com

