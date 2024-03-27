Anthropologists discuss 'diversity of humanity' at annual conference

Mar. 26—When Diego Díaz Córdova was 9, a teacher told him he should become an anthropologist.

His first thought: "What's that?" But the idea stuck in his head, and he later became enthralled with the field, earning a doctorate in anthropology.

"You could say it's the science that [studies] the diversity of humanity from the beginning, from the Pleistocene to nowadays," Díaz Córdova said Tuesday at the annual meeting of the international Society for Applied Anthropology.

"In fact, perhaps the keyword is 'diversity,' I think. Because of that, you get this diversity of topics in the conference," he said, gesturing to various rooms at the Eldorado Hotel and Spa in downtown Santa Fe.

Díaz Córdova traveled to the conference from Argentina to present research on improving care for premature babies.

Hundreds of other anthropologists and locals attended the conference's first day — a "local day" free to the public — to learn about topics ranging from wildlife conservation to culinary heritage of the U.S.-Mexico borderlands.

Many attendees milled around an exhibit about the history of Japanese American imprisonment in New Mexico during World War II, a topic close to home: While other U.S. internment camps were isolated, the Santa Fe Internment Camp, which confined more than 4,500 men between 1942 and 1948, sprawled across 80 acres only a mile and a half from the city's center.

Other conference attendees listened to social scientists discuss work to address issues in New Mexico, including a changing climate and social isolation among Mexican immigrants. One such panel Tuesday tackled health disparities in New Mexico among LGBTQ+ youth.

Those disparities exist as early as middle school, or "earlier than we anticipated," said Alena Kuhlemeier, an assistant professor at the University of Mexico presenting research on the topic.

Research has already established LGBTQ+ high schoolers experience "crazy" health disparities such as increased rates of depression, suicidal ideation or attempts, and substance use, but studies have largely neglected to look at the middle school level, Kuhlemeier said.

Story continues

She and colleagues found 26.6% of middle schoolers in New Mexico identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or questioning. Further, they already experience many-fold the number of poor mental health indicators of their heterosexual peers, Kuhlemeier said.

A "massive cultural shift" toward more widespread acceptance of LGBTQ+ identities has bred the "idea that it's safe, so kids are coming out at younger ages," she said. But middle school is a turbulent time, and middle schoolers actually report more homophobic attitudes than high schoolers, she added.

"Overall, people have just assumed that [talking about LGBTQ+ identities] is not relevant for middle schoolers," Kuhlemeier said.

However, she noted, "What all of this really points to is, you know, we can't leave middle school students out of our discussions about inclusivity around sexuality and gender."