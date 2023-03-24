Anti-Acne Makeup Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Incidence of Acne-Related Issues, Growing Awareness of Skincare and Personal Grooming, and Advancements in Product Manufacturing Fuels Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Acne Makeup Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type, By Active Ingredients, By Product, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Anti-Acne Makeup Market Synopsis



The market size of the global anti-acne makeup industry was USD 4.18 billion in 2021, and it is predicted to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the projected period.

The increasing incidence of acne-related issues, growing awareness of skincare and personal grooming, and advancements in skin-care product manufacturing, such as various innovations and technological improvements, are major drivers of the anti-acne makeup market's revenue growth.



Manufacturers are incorporating several new technologies, such as microencapsulation, nanotechnology, and radio-frequency, into anti-acne makeup product production.

For example, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. announced the release of TheraClearX, a non-invasive, in-office acne treatment that employs photopneumatic technology, which combines vacuum extraction and light treatment to target mild to severe acne, including comedonal, pustular, and inflammatory acne vulgaris. According to published scientific data, this technology is effective in treating acne.



Furthermore, major companies are taking various actions, such as launching new products, forming partnerships, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, and innovating existing product lines, to drive revenue growth in the anti-acne makeup market.

Haut.AI, for example, announced a collaboration with System Akvile, a science-based skin health app that assists individuals with acne-prone skin. The app uses Haut.AI AI's algorithms to assess up to 150 visual health biomarkers of the skin, providing users with personalized analysis, change monitoring, and data delivery to manage their skin health.



Acne is a widespread skin-related problem that affects people of all ages, particularly teenagers. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most prevalent skin disorder, affecting approximately 40 to 50 million individuals annually. The U.K. government statistics show that between the ages of 11 and 30, 95% of people experience acne-related issues. The increasing urbanization and growing awareness of skincare are expected to drive global revenue growth in the anti-acne makeup market.



Manufacturers are integrating various technological innovations in the production of anti-acne cosmetics, which is another factor contributing to market growth. Galderma recently launched its 'Twyneo' Cream in the United States, a 2-in-1 formulation with 0.1% tretinoin and 3% Benzoyl Peroxide (BPO) that has been proven effective in treating moderate to severe facial acne. The two previously unconnected chemicals are blended using patented microencapsulation technology, which, according to the company, can produce noticeable results in just two weeks.



Companies are also taking strategic initiatives aimed at expanding their market reach. They are investing more in Research and Development (R&D) activities, launching new products, upgrading existing product lines, forming partnerships, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, for example, recently extended its collaboration with Cassiopea on an acne medicine.

Story continues

Under the agreement, Cassiopea will grant the company the exclusive right to develop and market WINLEVI in several countries, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, and Russia. The collaboration with Cosmo is expected to help make the new acne treatment available to patients in additional countries, aligning with Sun Pharmaceutical's goal of creating a global portfolio of specialty products.



Restraint:



Rising awareness regarding side effects of anti-acne cosmetics along with the easy availability of counterfeit products

Using certain cosmetics such as foundation and concealer can aggravate acne or lead to new outbreaks, as acne-prone skin is sensitive. While experts from the American Academy of Dermatology state that patients with acne can wear makeup, most people with acne-related problems prefer not to use makeup while their skin is undergoing medication.

This is because using makeup on acne-prone skin can result in side effects such as skin redness, increased sensitivity to the sun, dry and peeling skin, and, in severe cases, skin rashes and hives. As a result, consumers prefer to use medications to treat acne instead of relying on anti-acne makeup products, which is limiting the growth of the anti-acne makeup market to a significant extent.



Key Takeaways

Type Outlook



The global anti-acne makeup market is categorized into pharmacological and non-pharmacological segments based on type. Over the forecast period, the pharmacological segment is expected to account for a significant share of revenue. The prevalence of acne vulgaris skin disorder and rising awareness among millennials and adolescents to achieve clear skin without clogged pores or acne-related issues are key drivers of this segment's revenue growth.

The increasing healthcare expenditure due to rapid urbanization and rising R&D activities, product launches, and other strategic initiatives by major companies also contribute to the growth of the anti-acne makeup market. The National Center for Biotechnology Information reports that around 85% of teenagers suffer from acne vulgaris, resulting in direct expenses of over USD 1 billion annually in the U.S.



Active Ingredients Outlook



The global anti-acne makeup market is segmented into Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide, Niacinamide, Azelaic Acid, and others based on active ingredients. The salicylic acid segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. It is widely used in the manufacturing of anti-acne makeup products due to its ability to peel off dead skin cells and keep pores clear. Research suggests that salicylic acid helps in exfoliation, reducing inflammation and redness, and lowering the number of breakouts, thereby accelerating recovery. FDA-approved salicylic acid as an anti-acne drug for treating acne, as well as alleviating psoriasis, eczema, seborrheic dermatitis-related itching, irritation, redness, and scaling, resulting in its rapid adoption for anti-acne treatments.



Distribution Channel Outlook



The global anti-acne makeup market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, beauty salons, online stores, and others based on distribution channels. Over the forecast period, the online stores segment is projected to register significant revenue growth due to various factors such as low product costs, discounts, doorstep service, convenience, and a diverse product selection. Online shopping is widely used by Americans to save money, with 79% of them utilizing it. Moreover, 82% of Americans read online reviews and ratings before making a purchase, indicating their trust in companies that provide extensive product information such as usage videos and reviews. The convenience and easy access to a wide range of cosmetic and beauty items are other reasons for the growth of the online stores segment.



Anti-Acne Makeup Market Regional Outlook



The largest revenue share of the global anti-acne makeup market in 2021 came from the Asia Pacific region due to increasing awareness about skincare and the rising prevalence of acne-related skin issues among adolescents and millennials. The growing trend of sharing skincare information on social media platforms has helped customers connect with cosmetic brands, leading to increased investment in the development of sustainable and eco-friendly anti-acne makeup products. Several startups and key market players are contributing to the growth of the market by launching innovative products.

In Europe, revenue growth is driven by rising disposable income, increasing skin consciousness, and technological innovations in product manufacturing, with major companies investing in research and development to improve their product lines. In North America, revenue growth is driven by the rising prevalence of acne, increasing consciousness about skincare, and technological innovation. Key companies are taking strategic initiatives to expand their market presence in this region. For instance, Skinlycious, a Singapore-based acne care company, recently entered the U.S. market and is looking for a global retail partner to help it become the top acne care company globally.



Competitive Landscape



The global anti-acne makeup market is highly competitive and fragmented, with many players operating at both global and regional levels. Leading companies are focusing on expanding their portfolios, conducting R&D, and forming strategic alliances to increase their market reach. They are using tactics such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, regional expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches to expand their market presence.

Smaller businesses are developing unique anti-acne makeup to set themselves apart from their competitors. Market suppliers are taking advantage of growth opportunities in fast-growing categories while maintaining their positions in slower-growing segments. Start-ups are also making a difference and are expected to gain a stable market presence in the future.



On 28 September 2022, La Roche-Posay launched a new acne treatment serum that also offers anti-aging benefits. The Effaclar Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Serum is designed to treat adult acne, which has different clinical symptoms than adolescent acne. The Triple Acid Complex formula, which includes 1.5% salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and lipo-hydroxy acid, helps clear acne blemishes and prevent future outbreaks.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022-2030



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Anti-Acne Makeup Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Anti-Acne Makeup Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Anti-Acne Makeup Market By Active Ingredients Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Anti-Acne Makeup Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Anti-Acne Makeup Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Anti-Acne Makeup Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

L'Oreal

Clinique Laboratories LLC.

Taro Pharmaceuticals Industries Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Colorescience Inc.

Sente

Revision Skincare

Glowbiotics LLC

Kose Corporation

Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90bmyh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



