Anti-ageing Cosmetics Market Size to Reach USD 76.91 Billion in 2030, Increasing preference for non-toxic cosmetics and rising trend of looking younger is driving market revenue growth - Reports and Data

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-ageing cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 76.91 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Lifestyle changes, social standing and advancement in cosmetology are driving anti-ageing cosmetics market revenue growth.

Reports and Data Logo

Key factor driving expansion of anti-ageing cosmetics market is the rise in consumer demand for anti-ageing remedies, which coincides with improving lifestyle standards and affluence among global population. According to the United Nations report, the total population of people aged 40 to 59 was around 17,83,309 in 2019 and is expected to reach 20,46,991 by 2030. Preventive ageing treatments are expected to be adopted by this age group. According to the 2019 International Society of Plastic Surgery (ISPAS) report, 1,582,296 people aged 51 to 64 years old had botulinum toxin operations around the world.

Anti-ageing treatments is expected to have a domino effect on people. With state-of-the-art anti-ageing treatments available all around the world, the market has observed steep growth. With better treatment available, people can be more confident about themselves which in turn is boosts their self-esteem and mental health. However, certain factors such as high cost of anti-ageing products, as well as presence of counterfeit products containing toxic substances, present significant barrier to market growth. Customers are mainly afraid of health hazards that come with poorly reviewed, cheap or counterfeit cosmetics.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2022, Suneva Medical Inc., which sells beauty and anti-ageing solutions to doctors and medical practitioners merged with Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. The merger capitalized Suneva Medical, which expects to grow by manufacturing hair restoration products.

Hair use segment revenue is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. Hair care serums and oral supplements are main contributors driving revenue growth of the segment. With changes in food habits and increase in pollution level, many people are suffering from more hair problems. Men and women, particularly in urban areas are purchasing hair care products to look younger and fitter for longer period of time.

Story continues

Request a Sample Research Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1408

Sun care segment is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. Demand for sun care anti-ageing lotions has been continuously increasing as a result of climate change and increased UV penetration from the sun. Demand for such products is expected to increase during the forecast period due to changing climate.

Cosmetic stores accounted for significant revenue share in 2020. Cosmetic stores have made cosmetics more accessible and widely available. They provide cosmetics of all price range and brands to public with added discounts, which is driving growth of the segment.

Market in Asia Pacific accounted for significant revenue share in 2020 due to the presence of larger number of geriatric populations. In countries like South Korea, Japan and China, the younger and middle-aged generations are increasingly using products that can prevent and eliminate early-ageing signs like hair greying and the appearance of lines and wrinkles on face. Additionally, increased product availability, as well as availability of a variety of domestic and international cosmetic brands online is driving market growth in the region.

Companies profiled in the global market report includes Loreal, Procter & Gamble, Garnier LLC, Unilever, Amara Beauty, La Prairie, Kate Somerville Skincare, LLC, Vintner's Daughter LLC, Clinique Laboratories, LLC and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the anti-ageing cosmetics market based on application, treatment type, type, distribution and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1408

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA

Display Panel Market Size, Share, Trends, By Application (Smartphones, Television Sets, PC Monitors and Laptops, Smart Appliances), By Panel Resolution (8K, 4K, FHD, HD) By Panel Size, By Display Type, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Fragrance Wax Melts Market By Offerings (Soy, Beeswax, Wax Blends, Paraffin, Para-soy, and Palm), By Fragrance Type (Jasmine, Lavender, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Feminine Hygiene Products Market By Nature (Disposable, Reusable), By Product Type (Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups, Others), By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Clothing Market By Fiber Type, By Usage (Women's Wear, Men's Wear, Kids' Wear), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Industry Vertical (Fashion & Entertainment, Sports & Fitness, Military & Defense, Healthcare), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Liquid Soap Market By Type (Natural or Organic and Conventional), By Product Type (Face Wash, Hand Wash, Body Wash, Surface Cleaner, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Microwave Devices Market, By Type (Passive Microwave Devices and Active Microwave Devices), By Frequency (L Band, X Band, S Band, C Band, Ku Band, Ka Band, and Others), By Application (Communication, Military & Defense, Space, Heating & Power, Medical, Spectroscopy, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Global Privacy Glass Market, By Type (Electrochromic, Thermochromic, SPD, PDLC), By Application (Transportation, Electronics, Architecture, Solar Power Generation, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Intimate Wear Market, By Gender Type (Male, Female), By Age Groups Type (13–17 years, 18–35 years, 36 years & above) By Price Type (Luxury, Super-Premium, Premium, Medium, Economy, Low-Priced), By Distribution Channels Type (Mass Merchandizers, Mono Brand Stores, Specialized Stores, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Vended Laundry Equipment Market, By Technology (Coin-operated Laundry, Coinless Payment Laundry, Remote Controlled Laundry), By Application (School, Commercial Apartment, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Leather Handbags Market, By Product Type (Tote Bag, Clutch, Satchel), By Distribution Channels (Online and Offline), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-anti-aging-cosmetics-market

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-ageing-cosmetics-market-size-to-reach-usd-76-91-billion-in-2030--increasing-preference-for-non-toxic-cosmetics-and-rising-trend-of-looking-younger-is-driving-market-revenue-growth--reports-and-data-301514749.html

SOURCE Reports And Data