Anti-Aging Ingredients Market worth USD 1.93 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Anti-Aging Ingredients industry is anticipated to register 7.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 due to rising consumer awareness of personal care and healthcare coupled with increasing consumer spending.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-aging ingredients market value is likely to reach USD 1.93 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The high penetration rate of global brands, escalating demand for make-up products, growth in the working women population, and an increasing number of beauty clinics will propel the overall industry expansion.

Liquid segment accounted for around 79% market share in 2021 and is anticipated to cross USD 1.52 billion by 2028. The ingredients rich in antioxidant properties, due to the presence of compounds such as retinol, are effective in the prevention of the skin aging process. They are produced in liquid forms, such as creams, oils & lotions, and are described as liquid form anti-aging ingredients.

Anti-Aging ingredients market from antioxidant segment accounted for USD 382 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 648 million by 2028. Antioxidants are synthetic or natural compounds that prevent or delay some types of cell damage. Many foods including fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants. The abundant availability of these ingredients from various sources makes them a more desirable product, thus boosting the business landscape.

Some of the major findings in the Anti-Aging Ingredients Market report include:

Liquid segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Antioxidant segment is likely to witness 7.8% CAGR during the analysis timeframe due to rising consumer preference for natural and organic skin anti-aging alternatives.

Cosmetics segment is projected to register 7.8% CAGR during the forecast timeline owing to the surging demand for cosmetics across the globe.

Key players in the market are focusing on industry expansion plans by strengthening their presence in overseas markets and entering new contracts.

Cosmetics segment accounted for 71% revenue share in 2021. The ability of these ingredients to supply nutrients and prevent skin deformation allows them to be widely preferred in the cosmetics application industry. With the current trends to focus on healthy and natural products, the cosmetics industry is also shifting toward beneficial solutions, which will accelerate the demand for anti-aging ingredients.

Europe anti-aging ingredients market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the analysis period. Surging manufacturing facilities of personal health & skincare products in the region will amplify the market size. The presence of the elderly population willing to use anti-aging products will also contribute to the market advancement. Furthermore, cosmetic producers in Europe are constantly looking for ingredients, including chemical peels, sunscreen ingredients, peptides, antioxidants, niacinamide, and retinol, owing to their benefits in fighting against aging, wrinkles, and protection from sun.

Key players operating in the anti-aging ingredients industry are deka Corporation, Unilever PLC, Contipro A.S., BioThrive Sciences, SHISEIDO, Kao Corporation, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company.

