Anti-aging Market | Japan is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share to 2028 - TMR Study

·6 min read

  • The global market is being driven by rising cosmetic treatments and dermatological technical breakthroughs

  • An increasing number of market participants offering advanced skin care solutions and growing aging population are predicted to drive market expansion

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, the value of global anti-aging market stood at US$ 163.8 Bn. The global market is anticipated to develop at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. By 2028, the value of global anti-aging market is anticipated to cross US$ 284.8 Bn. In order to meet the rising demand from customers throughout the world, firms in the global anti-aging market are primarily focused on producing high quality goods. Sales of anti-aging treatments are being boosted by the rising use of useful products to cover wrinkles and skin aging. Rapidly expanding elderly population is expected to offer Fastest growing market for Anti-aging products.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

The global anti-aging market is expected to expand favorably as a result of increase in the number of firms, technological developments in product manufacturing, and growing research and development efforts to identify the best ingredients for anti-aging products. In order to overcome the obstacles in the anti-aging industry, product manufacturers and healthcare professionals are anticipated to work together. But constraints limiting the availability of natural ingredients and the exorbitant prices of raw materials utilized in the making of anti-aging products are likely to stifle expansion of the global market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Anti-aging Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1754

Due to the rising demand for these items worldwide, companies in the global anti-aging market are anticipated to develop prospective business prospects. Due to growing knowledge of personal care, higher levels of stress and pollution, and unhealthy lifestyles, North America is estimated to account for lion's share of the global anti-aging market. The anti-aging market is being driven by greater significance placed on looks, which is also one of the recent developments in the anti-aging market.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The global anti-aging market is being driven by younger generations' increasing awareness about anti-aging products for the body and skin. Due to the increasing number of skin issues brought on by poor eating habits, pollution, and alcohol intake, people are more prone to take better care of their skin. The growing desire for youthful appearance and health is likely to influence demand for different anti products including gels, creams, lotions, and so on.

  • Growing geriatric populations in developing nations are credited with the rise in anti-aging product sales worldwide. As a result, consumers who are becoming older across various geographical locations have a continuous need for anti-wrinkle products, which is anticipated to drive revenue of anti-aging market. The demand for anti-wrinkle lotions and creams amongst consumers is predicted to propel the global market.

  • The expansion of the global market is expected to be driven by the rising anti-aging products' sales across different distribution channels. Purchase of anti-aging products are boosted by the growing proliferation of pharmacies, online retailers, and other outlets

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1754

Global Anti-Aging Market: Growth Drivers

  • In order to look youthful, people in North America have begun purchasing anti-aging products. The region is expected to offer largest opportunity for anti-aging market. More women than men choose anti-aging products. As these trends continue to grow, businesses and producers involved in the anti-aging industry is estimated to have more opportunities to profit. The North America market is being driven by higher use of skin rejuvenation and resurfacing procedures, anti-aging products, and increasing skin issues.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1754

Global Anti-aging Market: Key Competitors

  • ZO Skin Health, Inc.

  • The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

  • Procter & Gamble Co.

  • L'Oréal Paris

  • Shiseido Company Limited

  • Beiersdorf AG

Global Anti-aging Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Serums

  • Creams

  • Gels

  • Others

Target Group

  • Male

  • Female

Ingredient

  • Retinoid

  • Hyaluronic Acid

  • Alpha Hydroxy Acid

  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Pharmacies

  • Stores

  • Online Stores

Treatment

  • Body Care Treatment

  • Facial Care Treatment

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Dyspareunia Treatment Market: The global dyspareunia treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.02 Bn by the end of 2031The global dyspareunia treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.02 Bn by the end of 2031.

Oral Rehydration Solution [ORS] Market: The global oral rehydration s: olution (ORS) market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 6.71 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Electronic Health Records [EHR] Market: The global electronic health records (EHR) market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 50.3 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing [CSO] Market: The pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market in North America is anticipated to reach more than US$ 5.2 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market: The ophthalmic drugs market is expected to reach US$ 50.2 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.83% from 2022 to 2031.

Homeopathic Products Market: The global homeopathic products market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 32.4 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Pain Management Therapeutics Market: The global pain management therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 98.0 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Peptide Therapeutics Market: The global peptide therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 91.25 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-aging-market--japan-is-expected-to-account-for-the-largest-market-share-to-2028--tmr-study-301660022.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

