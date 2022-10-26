Anti-aging Market | Japan is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share to 2028 - TMR Study

The global market is being driven by rising cosmetic treatments and dermatological technical breakthroughs

An increasing number of market participants offering advanced skin care solutions and growing aging population are predicted to drive market expansion

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, the value of global anti-aging market stood at US$ 163.8 Bn. The global market is anticipated to develop at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. By 2028, the value of global anti-aging market is anticipated to cross US$ 284.8 Bn. In order to meet the rising demand from customers throughout the world, firms in the global anti-aging market are primarily focused on producing high quality goods. Sales of anti-aging treatments are being boosted by the rising use of useful products to cover wrinkles and skin aging. Rapidly expanding elderly population is expected to offer Fastest growing market for Anti-aging products.

The global anti-aging market is expected to expand favorably as a result of increase in the number of firms, technological developments in product manufacturing, and growing research and development efforts to identify the best ingredients for anti-aging products. In order to overcome the obstacles in the anti-aging industry, product manufacturers and healthcare professionals are anticipated to work together. But constraints limiting the availability of natural ingredients and the exorbitant prices of raw materials utilized in the making of anti-aging products are likely to stifle expansion of the global market.

Due to the rising demand for these items worldwide, companies in the global anti-aging market are anticipated to develop prospective business prospects. Due to growing knowledge of personal care, higher levels of stress and pollution, and unhealthy lifestyles, North America is estimated to account for lion's share of the global anti-aging market. The anti-aging market is being driven by greater significance placed on looks, which is also one of the recent developments in the anti-aging market.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global anti-aging market is being driven by younger generations' increasing awareness about anti-aging products for the body and skin. Due to the increasing number of skin issues brought on by poor eating habits, pollution, and alcohol intake, people are more prone to take better care of their skin. The growing desire for youthful appearance and health is likely to influence demand for different anti products including gels, creams, lotions, and so on.

Growing geriatric populations in developing nations are credited with the rise in anti-aging product sales worldwide. As a result, consumers who are becoming older across various geographical locations have a continuous need for anti-wrinkle products, which is anticipated to drive revenue of anti-aging market. The demand for anti-wrinkle lotions and creams amongst consumers is predicted to propel the global market.

The expansion of the global market is expected to be driven by the rising anti-aging products' sales across different distribution channels. Purchase of anti-aging products are boosted by the growing proliferation of pharmacies, online retailers, and other outlets

Global Anti-Aging Market: Growth Drivers

In order to look youthful, people in North America have begun purchasing anti-aging products. The region is expected to offer largest opportunity for anti-aging market. More women than men choose anti-aging products. As these trends continue to grow, businesses and producers involved in the anti-aging industry is estimated to have more opportunities to profit. The North America market is being driven by higher use of skin rejuvenation and resurfacing procedures, anti-aging products, and increasing skin issues.

Global Anti-aging Market: Key Competitors

ZO Skin Health, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

L'Oréal Paris

Shiseido Company Limited

Beiersdorf AG

Global Anti-aging Market: Segmentation

Product

Serums

Creams

Gels

Others

Target Group

Male

Female

Ingredient

Retinoid

Hyaluronic Acid

Alpha Hydroxy Acid

Others

Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Stores

Online Stores

Treatment

Body Care Treatment

Facial Care Treatment

