Anti Aging Market Size [2022-2028] To Reach USD 88.1 Billion at a CAGR of 6.9% | Industry Trends, Share, And Growth Analysis | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Anti Aging Market finds that the increasing demand for the anti-stretch mark and anti-wrinkle products is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing emphasis on promotional strategies, the total Global Anti Aging Market is estimated to reach USD 88.1 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 59.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing lifestyle standards and income is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Anti Aging Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Anti Aging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Anti-Wrinkle, Hair Color, Ultraviolet (UV) Absorption, Anti-Stretch Mark), by Treatment (Hair Restoration, Anti-Pigmentation, Adult Acne Therapy, Breast Augmentation), by Demography (Generation X, Baby Boomers, Generation Y, Generation Z), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Rising Demand for the Anti-stretch Mark and Anti-wrinkle Products to Drive the Market Growth

Stretch marks are generated when the skin stretches or shrinks quickly. The sudden changes lead in collagen and elastin to split which supports the skin. The growing demand for anti-stretch mark products is owing to the increasing rate of obesity, particularly among the aging population. Further, the growing inclination of major key players on the launch of advanced devices and products for the treatment of stretch marks are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the years to come. On the other hand, the anti-wrinkle products are also anticipated to witness a notable growth rate owing to the growing awareness regarding the availability of products and the increasing older population. Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Growing Emphasis on Promotional Strategies to Stimulate Market Growth

Owing to the presence of many competitors in the Global Anti Aging Market, competition has increased, resulting in the use of enhanced marketing and promotion techniques. The main aim of marketing and promotions is to create an image in the mind of potential consumers and reach many consumers to increase the customer base. Each company is working toward capturing more market share and attracting customers to its brand. Also, the advancements in technology, as well as huge investments in research and development activities, have led to the introduction of new anti-aging treatments and products, such as plastic surgeries, breast implants, botulinum toxin injection therapies, etc. which offer long-term results. Strict rules and regulations have encouraged the manufacturers to introduce safer and more efficient anti-aging products which provide quick results to the consumers, in turn, increasing the growth prospects of the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Anti Aging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% during the forecast period.

The Anti Aging market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 59.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 88.1 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Anti Aging market.



Segmentation of the Global Anti Aging Market:

Product Anti-Wrinkle Hair Color Ultraviolet (UV) Absorption Anti-Stretch Mark Others

Treatment Hair Restoration Anti-Pigmentation Adult Acne Therapy Breast Augmentation Liposuction Chemical Peel Others

Demography Generation X Baby Boomers Generation Y Generation Z

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Anti Aging Market

North America dominated the Global Anti Aging Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, and India are observed to be the most attractive destinations for cosmetic surgeries, and governments of these countries are promoting medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries which is believed to be one of the market drivers for this region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Anti Aging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Anti-Wrinkle, Hair Color, Ultraviolet (UV) Absorption, Anti-Stretch Mark), by Treatment (Hair Restoration, Anti-Pigmentation, Adult Acne Therapy, Breast Augmentation), by Demography (Generation X, Baby Boomers, Generation Y, Generation Z), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

List of Prominent Players in Anti Aging Market:

The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Unilever Group

Pierre Fabre S.A.

Galderma S.A.

Shiseido Company Limited

Candela Corporation

Home Skin ovations Ltd.

Allergan PLC

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Light Stim

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Project E Beauty

Jeisys Medical Inc.

Cyden Limited

FOREO AB

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Amore pacific Corporation

Beauty Bioscience Inc.

Recent Developments:

April 2020: Galderma SA received approvals from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for three products, namely Restylane Vital, Restylane Lidocaine, and Restylane Lyft Lidocaine, which helped in the expansion of the Restylane portfolio in China. These products were developed to improve skin appearance and act as a skin booster.

October 2019: The Cynosure division of Hologic Inc. launched a non-invasive electromagnetic technology, called Stim Sure, in Europe and the Middle East. The technology helps strengthen and tighten muscles in the abdominal, gluteal, and thigh areas by stimulating or contracting the muscles. It delivers up to 24,000 muscle contractions in 20–30 minutes, for natural-looking results.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Anti Aging Market?

How will the Anti Aging Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Anti Aging Market?

What is the Anti Aging market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Anti Aging Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Anti Aging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



° Anti-Wrinkle



° Hair Color



° Ultraviolet (UV) Absorption



° Anti-Stretch Mark



° Others



• Treatment



° Hair Restoration



° Anti-Pigmentation



° Adult Acne Therapy



° Breast Augmentation



° Liposuction



° Chemical Peel



° Others



• Demography



° Generation X



° Baby Boomers



° Generation Y



° Generation Z



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company



• Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.



• Hologic Inc.



• Unilever Group



• Pierre Fabre S.A.



• Galderma S.A.



• Shiseido Company Limited



• Candela Corporation



• Home Skinovations Ltd.



• Allergan PLC



• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.



• Light Stim



• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.



• Project E Beauty



• Jeisys Medical Inc.



• Cyden Limited



• FOREO AB



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Amorepacific Corporation



• Beauty Bioscience Inc Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

