Anti-Aging Products Industry Assessment 2022 - Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural & Organic Anti-Aging Products

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Aging Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Anti-Aging Products Market to Reach $47.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Aging Products estimated at US$34.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-Wrinkle Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Pigmentation Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Anti-Aging Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Hair Care Products Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Hair Care Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 345 Featured)

Story continues

Allergan PLC

ARK Skincare

Avon Products Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf AG

Biomod Inc.

Chanel SA

Christian Dior SE

Clarins

Ella Bache

Estee Lauder Inc.

Clinique Laboratories, LLC

Henkel KGaA

Jan Marini Skin Research Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

NeoStrata Company, Inc.

Neutrogena Corporation

L'Oreal SA

LR Health & Beauty Systems

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Revlon Inc.

Elizabeth Arden Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Anti-Aging Products

Market Outlook and Prospects

The US and Europe Dominate the Anti-Aging Products Market

The US Remains the Single Largest Market

Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Dominate the Global Market

Hair Color Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific Market to Witness Fastest Growth

China to Witness Heightened Growth

Anti-Aging Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity

Innovations and Advancements

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Elderly Population Drives the Anti-Aging Products Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

The Younger Generation Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Increasing Demand for Anti-aging Hair care Products

Beauty Consciousness Prompting Purchase of Products

Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers demanding Eco-friendly Products

Moisture Locking: Oils for Deep Hydration

Natural Extract Oils: Purity, Performance, Calming and Nourishment

Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness, Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application

What's Trending in Anti-aging Products Market

Sleeping Cream: Overnight Nourishment for Tired Skin

Dark Spot Removal Products: Sun-kissed Spots Vanish with Vitamin Rich Oils

Peel off Overnight Masks: Vitamin C for a Healthy Glow and Pollution Care

New Anti-Aging Technologies and Innovative Products Boost Market Prospects

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty

Formulated Anti-Aging Products Drive the Concept of Cosmeceuticals

Key Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Popular Cosmeceutical Contents

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Benefits Market Expansion

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Silicones: Another Convenient Alternative to Surgical Procedures

Need for Multifunctional Products Drive Demand for Feature-Rich Premium Anti-Aging Products

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-Aging Products

Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption of Antioxidant-Based Anti-Aging Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 345

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oybvbl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-aging-products-industry-assessment-2022---increasing-consumer-interest-in-natural-ingredients-drive-strong-demand-for-natural--organic-anti-aging-products-301506873.html

SOURCE Research and Markets