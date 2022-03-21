U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

Anti-Aging Products Industry Assessment 2022 - Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural & Organic Anti-Aging Products

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Aging Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Anti-Aging Products Market to Reach $47.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Aging Products estimated at US$34.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-Wrinkle Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Pigmentation Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Anti-Aging Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

Hair Care Products Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Hair Care Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 345 Featured)

  • Allergan PLC

  • ARK Skincare

  • Avon Products Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Biomod Inc.

  • Chanel SA

  • Christian Dior SE

  • Clarins

  • Ella Bache

  • Estee Lauder Inc.

  • Clinique Laboratories, LLC

  • Henkel KGaA

  • Jan Marini Skin Research Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • NeoStrata Company, Inc.

  • Neutrogena Corporation

  • L'Oreal SA

  • LR Health & Beauty Systems

  • Merck KGaA

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Revlon Inc.

  • Elizabeth Arden Inc.

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • Unilever PLC

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • A Prelude to Anti-Aging Products

  • Market Outlook and Prospects

  • The US and Europe Dominate the Anti-Aging Products Market

  • The US Remains the Single Largest Market

  • Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Dominate the Global Market

  • Hair Color Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

  • Asia-Pacific Market to Witness Fastest Growth

  • China to Witness Heightened Growth

  • Anti-Aging Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations and Advancements

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Elderly Population Drives the Anti-Aging Products Market

  • Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

  • The Younger Generation Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

  • Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

  • Increasing Demand for Anti-aging Hair care Products

  • Beauty Consciousness Prompting Purchase of Products

  • Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers demanding Eco-friendly Products

  • Moisture Locking: Oils for Deep Hydration

  • Natural Extract Oils: Purity, Performance, Calming and Nourishment

  • Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness, Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application

  • What's Trending in Anti-aging Products Market

  • Sleeping Cream: Overnight Nourishment for Tired Skin

  • Dark Spot Removal Products: Sun-kissed Spots Vanish with Vitamin Rich Oils

  • Peel off Overnight Masks: Vitamin C for a Healthy Glow and Pollution Care

  • New Anti-Aging Technologies and Innovative Products Boost Market Prospects

  • Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty

  • Formulated Anti-Aging Products Drive the Concept of Cosmeceuticals

  • Key Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

  • Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

  • Popular Cosmeceutical Contents

  • Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Benefits Market Expansion

  • Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

  • Silicones: Another Convenient Alternative to Surgical Procedures

  • Need for Multifunctional Products Drive Demand for Feature-Rich Premium Anti-Aging Products

  • Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-Aging Products

  • Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption of Antioxidant-Based Anti-Aging Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 345

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oybvbl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-aging-products-industry-assessment-2022---increasing-consumer-interest-in-natural-ingredients-drive-strong-demand-for-natural--organic-anti-aging-products-301506873.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

