U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,852.50
    +18.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,148.00
    +101.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,965.00
    +58.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.20
    +10.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.14
    -0.46 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0232
    +0.0082 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.96
    +0.73 (+3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    +0.0061 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7170
    -0.4050 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,921.48
    -403.52 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.81
    +22.62 (+4.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.64
    -7.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Anti-Aging Products Market Size to Grow by USD 15.82 billion, 35% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anti-Aging Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anti-Aging Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Anti-Aging Products Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Companies: 10+ – Including AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Product (skin care, hair care, and others)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

To understand more about market dynamics, Download our Sample Report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Anti-Aging Products Market size is expected to increase by USD 15.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.14%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The anti-aging products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key developments of vendors are listed below:

  • AbbVie Inc. - In April 2021, the company announced the launch of SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream.

  • LOreal SA - In February 2021, the company acquired Takami Co., a company that offers skincare products and is based out of Japan.

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - In April 2021, the company collaborated with Prada and Cartier, a part of Richemont, to develop Aura Blockchain Consortium, the world's first global luxury blockchain.

To learn about the key offerings of major vendors and other important information, Download a Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The anti-aging products market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America has many vendors that offer anti-aging products in the US, which is a major factor for the country's significant contribution to market growth. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report to find out the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

  • Anti-Aging Products Market Driver:

Chronological aging leads to changes in facial appearance, which include loss of skin elasticity and collagen; decrease in dermal collagen, melanin production, and hair follicles; the appearance of lines and wrinkles; and sa rise in hyperpigmentation. It is caused due to factors such as climate, pollution, stress, and diet, which damage the dermis. This is increasing aging anxiety among middle-aged people. Hence, people in this age group are opting for anti-aging skin care and hair care products.

  • Anti-Aging Products Market Trend:

The penetration of the internet is leading to a rise in awareness about the online purchasing of anti-aging products. Cosmetic companies are selling their products online in different regions. Third-party distributors of such products include Walgreens, Amazon, and eBay, which offer a wide range of products. Digital portals enable consumers across the world to purchase products with ease by comparing prices and product features.

For information about other trends and drivers that will shape the future of the market, View our Sample Report.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Coconut Butter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Luxury Cosmetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Anti-Aging Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 15.82 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.70

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Japan, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 10.5 Clarins USA Inc.

  • 10.6 Johnson & Johnson

  • 10.7 LOreal SA

  • 10.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

  • 10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • 10.11 The Procter & Gamble Co.

  • 10.12 Unilever Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-aging-products-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-15-82-billion-35-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301587535.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down General Electric’s spin-off plans.

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • BRENT Analysis: Saudi Arabia Rejects Biden Request, Eyes on Nord Stream

    Brent crude recaptured the major resistance level of $100 after falling down to levels near $95 lowest since March this year.

  • Gazprom Declares Force Majeure on Some European Gas Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC declared force majeure on several European natural-gas buyers, a move that may signal it intends to keep supplies capped, reinforcing Russia’s grip on the region’s energy.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Russian gas giant -- which had a

  • Oil Stocks Rise As These Field Service Giants Prepare To Report Earnings

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks lower following UK jobs numbers surprise

    Equities in Europe taking a hit after Wall Street suffered on Monday following a report that Apple is planning to slow hiring.

  • Palm Oil Set to Plunge 20% by September, Top Analyst Predicts

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil, the world’s most consumed cooking oil, may extend its slide, tumbling more than 20% to 3,000 ringgit ($673) a ton by September, driven by surging supplies in Indonesia, said veteran analyst Dorab Mistry. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapInvent

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • Cryptoverse: Holding your breath for a bitcoin bounce

    Bitcoin's slide since May, swamped by economic angst, has knocked it below its 200-week moving average, at around $22,600, as well as its 200-day moving average around $35,500. Valkyrie Investments, for one, says its research is pointing to an upside move - but that it isn't clear when. "Historically we've accumulated (around the 200-week average) for three to six months," said Josh Olszewicz, Valkyrie's head of research, referring to a period of sideways trading before a price break upwards.

  • Delta, Boeing stocks rise after the airline orders 100 planes

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses news that Delta has placed an order for 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 planes, sending shares of both companies higher.

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tesla’s Denholm Says Australia Is Key to Avoid EV Battery Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium powerhouse Australia, which produces about half of all unprocessed supplies of the raw material, needs to add capacity in refining and manufacturing to help the world meet surging demand for batteries, according to Tesla Inc. Chair Robyn Denholm.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates Wit

  • Germany rejects Russian rationale for gas supply cuts, while Gazprom declares force majuere on some buyers

    German politicians have dismissed Russia's technical explanation for last month's reduction in gas flowing through Nord Stream 1,

  • Disney+ streaming loyalty is 'pretty durable' and not seasonal: Analyst

    Rosenblatt Securities Senior Research Analyst Barton Crockett joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Disney, the streaming space, and why Disney+ users are so loyal.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapUS House Speaker

  • Oil prices rise on tight supply worries, soft dollar supports

    (Reuters) -Oil rose slightly on Tuesday, paring earlier losses and after soaring by more than $5 barrel in the previous session, amid concerns about tight supply. Brent crude futures for September settlement gained 17 cents to $106.51 a barrel by 0645 GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.

  • 3M Earplugs Fight Stems From Self-Made Legal Battle

    A patent-infringement lawsuit filed against a smaller competitor led to an old memo and now possibly billions of dollars in liabilities.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansJennifer Lopez and Ben

  • Grubhub Hustles to Catch Up in Business It Once Led

    A recent deal providing access to Amazon’s Prime members gives the third-largest delivery company in the U.S. new ammunition in its battle with DoorDash and Uber.