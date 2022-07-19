Anti-Aging Products Market Size to Grow by USD 15.82 billion, 35% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anti-Aging Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Anti-Aging Products Market Facts at a Glance-

Companies: 10+ – Including AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Product (skin care, hair care, and others)

Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Anti-Aging Products Market size is expected to increase by USD 15.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.14%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The anti-aging products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key developments of vendors are listed below:

AbbVie Inc. - In April 2021, the company announced the launch of SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream.

LOreal SA - In February 2021, the company acquired Takami Co., a company that offers skincare products and is based out of Japan.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - In April 2021, the company collaborated with Prada and Cartier, a part of Richemont, to develop Aura Blockchain Consortium, the world's first global luxury blockchain.

Regional Market Outlook

The anti-aging products market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America has many vendors that offer anti-aging products in the US, which is a major factor for the country's significant contribution to market growth. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Anti-Aging Products Market Driver:

Chronological aging leads to changes in facial appearance, which include loss of skin elasticity and collagen; decrease in dermal collagen, melanin production, and hair follicles; the appearance of lines and wrinkles; and sa rise in hyperpigmentation. It is caused due to factors such as climate, pollution, stress, and diet, which damage the dermis. This is increasing aging anxiety among middle-aged people. Hence, people in this age group are opting for anti-aging skin care and hair care products.

Anti-Aging Products Market Trend:

The penetration of the internet is leading to a rise in awareness about the online purchasing of anti-aging products. Cosmetic companies are selling their products online in different regions. Third-party distributors of such products include Walgreens, Amazon, and eBay, which offer a wide range of products. Digital portals enable consumers across the world to purchase products with ease by comparing prices and product features.

Anti-Aging Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, France, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 CHANEL Ltd.

10.5 Clarins USA Inc.

10.6 Johnson & Johnson

10.7 LOreal SA

10.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

10.10 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

10.11 The Procter & Gamble Co.

10.12 Unilever Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

