Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth to 2030

Major players in the anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh and AstraZeneca. The global anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market is expected to decline from $75.

38 billion in 2020 to $66.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $86.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs which are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings. The class of drugs includes Bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies and combination drugs.



Developing the patent expiration of innovator drugs is restricting the anti-asthmatics and COPD drug market.Due to patent expiration, generic drugs are entering the market which is inexpensive when compared to innovator drugs.



For example, the patent for roflumilast tablets expired in January 2020.Daliresp, roflumilast tablets are a prescription medication meant for patients with severe COPD to reduce the number of episodes of COPD.



The FDA originally approved Daliresp in May 2011, and the drug had a market value of $211 million for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018.

The use of combination drugs for the treatment of asthma and COPD is increasing.This is due to the greater impact on patient reported outcomes (PROs) compared to monotherapies.



For example, combination of short acting beta agonists (SABA) and short acting muscarinic antagonists (SAMA) are superior compared to either medication alone in improving lung function. The use of combination long acting beta agonists (LABA), and long acting muscarnic antagonists (LAMA) have improved lung function than long acting monotherapy bronchodilators.



Many inhalers that do not use chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) are already available for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.These products aren’t necessarily """"official"""" direct alternatives to CFC Metered Dose Inhalers, but may in many patients serve as a useful medication that could replace the need for a particular CFC Metered Dose Inhaler.



FDA will determine official alternatives by using the criteria established through notice-and-comment rulemaking.



Modifiable risk factors including smoking, lack of physical exercise, and unhealthy eating habits drive the Asthma and COPD drugs market.Even though there is a decreasing trend of smoking prevalence globally, developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria among others have increasing smoking prevalence.



For instance, the number of tobacco smokers is set to increase by 24 million in Indonesia and by 7 million in Nigeria from 2015 to 2025, and more than 40% of global cigarette consumption is concentrated in China. Consumption of fats including saturated fatty acids which is a risk factor for Asthma and COPD is more in high income countries including USA and Europe. According to WHO, in developed countries more than 35% of total energy requirement is derived from fats when compared to <20% in low income countries, and <25% in lower middle income countries.

