U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,747.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,568.75
    -19.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.09
    +1.05 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.40
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.29
    +0.42 (+2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0271
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.53
    -0.59 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1873
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1700
    -0.9260 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,741.66
    -340.74 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    361.61
    -10.75 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,420.95
    +44.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Anti-Caking Agents Market to Reach $2.1 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Caking Agents Market by Source (Natural, Synthetic), by Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Others), by Application (Dairy, Bakery, Seasonings and Condiments, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global anti-caking agents industry was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/600

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market. On the other hand, strict government policies regarding the usage of chemical products restrain the growth to some extent. However, advent of top-end anti-caking agents and their features that benefit retailers to understand consumer behavior is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

  • Disruptions in the supply chain during the Covid-19 pandemic affected the food & beverage industry, which in turn had a sheer negative impact on the anti-caking agents market.

  • However, the market has now got back on track.

The natural segment to maintain the lion's share-

By source, the natural segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global anti-caking agents market. Natural anti-caking agents increase product quality, reduce maintenance and downtime brought on by machine jams, and turn down the price of scrap. Both businesses and customers profit from this. These factors propel the segment growth. The synthetic segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The demand for synthetic anti-caking agents is anticipated to remain high because they are simple to produce in large quantities and do not provide producers with a more affordable alternative for a variety of uses.

The calcium compounds segment to dominate by 2031-

By type, the calcium compounds segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global anti-caking agents market. This is because calcium compounds prevent dry foods from sticking to one another, preserving the products' dryness and free-flowing qualities.  The sodium compounds segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the shelf life of foods and cosmetics is extended by sodium compounds, which also preserve the freshness of dried fruit and vegetable products.

The dairy segment to retain its dominance-

By application, the dairy segment contributed to the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global anti-caking agents market. This is due to the fact that protein, calcium, and vitamin B are nutrients found in dairy products that help with bone and tooth development and maintenance, muscle repair and regeneration, and nervous system health in general. The bakery segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is because without anti-caking chemicals, ingredients for baked goods like cookies (sugar, flour, and baking powder) would eventually solidify as blocks of chalk

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/600

Europe garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global anti-caking agents market. The same region is also anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. In order to satisfy consumer demand and increase overall production, European businesses are investing in their infrastructure. In light of all these influences, the market for bakery ingredients in this province is expanding with a full sway.

Key players in the industry-

  • PPG Industries Inc. (US)

  • Brenntag AG (Germany)

  • Univar Solutions Inc. (US)

  • Cabot Corporation (US)

  • Agropur Ingredients (US)

  • Evonik Industries AG (US)

  • Kao Corp.

  • IMAC Inc.

  • Solvay SA (Belgium)

  • Huber Engineered Material

The report analyzes these key players in the global anti-caking agents market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: http://bit.ly/3UcYlXb

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:

Probiotics Market expected to reach $73.9 billion by 2030

Acidity Regulators Market Expected to Reach $10,899.60 Million by 2031

Bacteriocins and Protective Cultures Market Expected to Reach $768.5 Million by 2031

Allulose Market Expected to Reach $387.40 Million by 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages
Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-caking-agents-market-to-reach-2-1-bn-globally-by-2031-at-6-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301685023.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • World's Most-Crucial Fuel Heads for Shortage Touching Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- No fuel is more essential to the global economy than diesel. It powers trucks, buses, ships and trains. It drives machinery for construction, manufacturing and farming. It’s burned for heating homes. And with the high price of natural gas, in some places it’s also being used to generate power.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surp

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Re

  • Amazon Backed Out of Taking a Stake in Argo. Then the Self-Driving Startup Folded.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. emerged as a potential savior for Argo AI, the now-defunct startup backed by two of the world’s biggest automakers, before the deal fell apart because of a sputtering economy, concerns about control and flagging faith in fully autonomous driving.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Gene

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Tesla issues recalls for Model 3, Model Y EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's latest vehicle recall over a tail light issue, making it the EV maker's 19th recall this year.

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources

    Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources. The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources.

  • Oil Steadies After Wild Ride With Chinese Demand, OPEC+ in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures were steady after a volatile run as investors juggled a clouded supply outlook and concerns over weaker demand in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsWest

  • Xi’s Common Prosperity Roars Back in JD Executive Pay Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. is slashing salaries for about 2,000 managers by 10% to 20% and diverting some of those savings toward a $1.4 billion employee benefits fund, aligning China’s No. 2 online retailer with Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign to share the wealth.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesi

  • Oil Freight at $100,000 Piles Pressure on Crude Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring shipping costs are piling pressure onto physical oil markets that are already being hit by uncertainty surrounding a cap on Russian crude prices and weak Chinese buying.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;

  • Airlines push for pilots to fly solo amid labor shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that airlines are looking to push for solo piloting in an effort to lower costs.

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentStocks Pare Drop After Comments From Fed’s Daly: Mark

  • Apple Supplier TSMC Bags Tesla As New Client For EVF Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) would be Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier of choice for its next-generation Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer, Teslarati reported. The famous Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier will supply Tesla chips under 4-nm and 5-nm processes. Tesla could become one of TSMC's largest and most high-profile customers in 2023, marking Tesla's debut as TSMC's first customer in the large-scale EV manufacturing sector. Tesla's next-generation computer, wh