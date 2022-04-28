U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market: 33% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Product (Topical and Non-invasive) and Geography - Forecast to 2026

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anti-cellulite Care Products Market value is set to grow by USD 437.37 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The rising awareness of myths about surgical and non-surgical procedures to reduce cellulite is notably driving the market growth, although adoption of invasive cellulite treatments may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anti-cellulite Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anti-cellulite Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moreover, the anti-cellulite care products market is segmented by Product (Topical and Non-invasive) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Download Sample Report to get analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment

Rising Awareness of Myths about Surgical and Non-surgical Procedures to Reduce Cellulite will Drive the Market Growth

Surgical procedures such as mesotherapy and liposuction have certain side effects. For instance, mesotherapy, which involves the use of multiple injections to infuse a solution with vitamins, minerals, hormones, and other ingredients into the subcutaneous fat, often results in side effects such as swelling, rashes, infection, infection, and bumpy skin. On the other hand, carboxytherapy, which has no proven side effects, is expensive and requires 7-10 sessions (each session costs approximately between USD 75-USD 200). In such cases, non-invasive and topical treatments are considered more effective and less harmful as one can test them before finally going for them. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Adoption of Invasive Cellulite Treatments to Challenge the Market Growth

One of the key challenges to the global anti-cellulite care products industry growth is the adoption of invasive cellulite treatments, especially by consumers who wish to minimize their cellulite by undergoing several types of treatments. Such treatment includes laser and machine treatments in Doctors' clinics. The stringent regulations for invasive cellulite treatment encourage many people to opt for such treatments that help them get rid of cellulite for a relatively longer duration as compared to non-invasive and topical cellulite treatments. For instance, Cellfina is one of the only FDA-approved minimally invasive treatment procedures. The procedure is clinically proven and improves the appearance of cellulite for at least two years. However, low consumer awareness regarding the effects of such procedures for cellulite reduction may challenge the market growth of other treatments procedure during the forecast period.

Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Geography

33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for anti-cellulite care products in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for premium anti-cellulite care products and the increase in the adoption of multifunctional anti-cellulite care products will facilitate the anti-cellulite care products market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The key market players in Europe include Beiersdorf, Clarins, LOreal Group, and Unilever.

  • Product

The anti-cellulite care products market share growth by the topical anti-cellulite care products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for topical products owing to their soothing effects and moisturizing benefits. In addition, the key competitors in the market are developing natural and organic products to cater to conscious consumers, which will further boost the demand for such products in the coming years.

Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ALPHANOVA

  • Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

  • Botanic Tree

  • Clarins UK Ltd.

  • Difa Cooper SpA

  • E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc.

  • Jan Marini Skin Research

  • LABORATOIRES Dr. N.G. PAYOT

  • LOreal SA

  • LPG SYSTEMS

  • New York Biology

  • PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Puressentiel UK Ltd.

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • SISLEY

  • Skincode AG

  • Supreme Sourcing LLC

  • The Seaweed Bath Co.

  • Unilever PLC

  • Weleda Group

The anti-cellulite care products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development (R&D) and new product launches to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-cellulite care products market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the anti-cellulite care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the anti-cellulite care products market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-cellulite care products market vendors

Related Reports:

Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online premium cosmetics market share is expected to increase by USD 15.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Professional Skincare Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The professional skincare market share is expected to increase by USD 4.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 437.37 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.67

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ALPHANOVA, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Botanic Tree, Clarins UK Ltd., Difa Cooper SpA, E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Jan Marini Skin Research, LABORATOIRES Dr. N.G. PAYOT, LOreal SA, LPG SYSTEMS, New York Biology, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Puressentiel UK Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISLEY, Skincode AG, Supreme Sourcing LLC, The Seaweed Bath Co., Unilever PLC, and Weleda Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ALPHANOVA

  • 10.4 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

  • 10.5 Clarins UK Ltd.

  • 10.6 Difa Cooper SpA

  • 10.7 Jan Marini Skin Research

  • 10.8 LABORATOIRES Dr. N.G. PAYOT

  • 10.9 LOreal SA

  • 10.10 Puressentiel UK Ltd.

  • 10.11 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-cellulite-care-products-market-33-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe--by-product-topical-and-non-invasive-and-geography--forecast-to-2026-301534437.html

SOURCE Technavio

