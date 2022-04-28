Anti-cellulite Care Products Market: 33% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Product (Topical and Non-invasive) and Geography - Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anti-cellulite Care Products Market value is set to grow by USD 437.37 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The rising awareness of myths about surgical and non-surgical procedures to reduce cellulite is notably driving the market growth, although adoption of invasive cellulite treatments may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anti-cellulite Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moreover, the anti-cellulite care products market is segmented by Product (Topical and Non-invasive) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Rising Awareness of Myths about Surgical and Non-surgical Procedures to Reduce Cellulite will Drive the Market Growth

Surgical procedures such as mesotherapy and liposuction have certain side effects. For instance, mesotherapy, which involves the use of multiple injections to infuse a solution with vitamins, minerals, hormones, and other ingredients into the subcutaneous fat, often results in side effects such as swelling, rashes, infection, infection, and bumpy skin. On the other hand, carboxytherapy, which has no proven side effects, is expensive and requires 7-10 sessions (each session costs approximately between USD 75-USD 200). In such cases, non-invasive and topical treatments are considered more effective and less harmful as one can test them before finally going for them. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Adoption of Invasive Cellulite Treatments to Challenge the Market Growth

One of the key challenges to the global anti-cellulite care products industry growth is the adoption of invasive cellulite treatments, especially by consumers who wish to minimize their cellulite by undergoing several types of treatments. Such treatment includes laser and machine treatments in Doctors' clinics. The stringent regulations for invasive cellulite treatment encourage many people to opt for such treatments that help them get rid of cellulite for a relatively longer duration as compared to non-invasive and topical cellulite treatments. For instance, Cellfina is one of the only FDA-approved minimally invasive treatment procedures. The procedure is clinically proven and improves the appearance of cellulite for at least two years. However, low consumer awareness regarding the effects of such procedures for cellulite reduction may challenge the market growth of other treatments procedure during the forecast period.

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Geography

33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for anti-cellulite care products in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for premium anti-cellulite care products and the increase in the adoption of multifunctional anti-cellulite care products will facilitate the anti-cellulite care products market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The key market players in Europe include Beiersdorf, Clarins, LOreal Group, and Unilever.

Product

The anti-cellulite care products market share growth by the topical anti-cellulite care products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for topical products owing to their soothing effects and moisturizing benefits. In addition, the key competitors in the market are developing natural and organic products to cater to conscious consumers, which will further boost the demand for such products in the coming years.

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ALPHANOVA

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Botanic Tree

Clarins UK Ltd.

Difa Cooper SpA

E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc.

Jan Marini Skin Research

LABORATOIRES Dr. N.G. PAYOT

LOreal SA

LPG SYSTEMS

New York Biology

PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Puressentiel UK Ltd.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

SISLEY

Skincode AG

Supreme Sourcing LLC

The Seaweed Bath Co.

Unilever PLC

Weleda Group

The anti-cellulite care products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development (R&D) and new product launches to compete in the market.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-cellulite care products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anti-cellulite care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anti-cellulite care products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-cellulite care products market vendors

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 437.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALPHANOVA, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Botanic Tree, Clarins UK Ltd., Difa Cooper SpA, E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Jan Marini Skin Research, LABORATOIRES Dr. N.G. PAYOT, LOreal SA, LPG SYSTEMS, New York Biology, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Puressentiel UK Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISLEY, Skincode AG, Supreme Sourcing LLC, The Seaweed Bath Co., Unilever PLC, and Weleda Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALPHANOVA

10.4 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

10.5 Clarins UK Ltd.

10.6 Difa Cooper SpA

10.7 Jan Marini Skin Research

10.8 LABORATOIRES Dr. N.G. PAYOT

10.9 LOreal SA

10.10 Puressentiel UK Ltd.

10.11 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

