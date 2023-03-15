U.S. markets closed

Anti-counterfeit Cosmetic Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR worth 8.9% from 2023 to 2033 and is likely to reach US$ 83.23 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Growing Trend of Tamper-evident Packaging in the Anti-counterfeit Cosmetic Industry to Propel Adoption. North America accounts for a 30.8% share of the global anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging market. A booming cosmetic and personal care industry and subsequent rise in the marketing of inferior quality duplicate products are driving market growth

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging market is expected to record a strong CAGR of 8.9% from US$ 35.48 billion in 2023 to US$ 83.23 billion by 2033.

The global anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging industry is expected to experience robust growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, including the growing prevalence of counterfeit products in the cosmetics market, rising consumer demand for premium and luxury cosmetics, and increasing regulatory pressure to combat counterfeiting. In addition, the adoption of smart packaging technologies, such as RFID and QR codes, is expected to drive the demand for anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging solutions shortly.

The anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging industry offers a wide range of packaging formats and materials, including bottles, tubes, jars, and pouches. Among these, plastic is the most commonly used material due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of customization. In addition, tamper-evident features, such as shrink bands, seals, and labels, are becoming increasingly popular as they help prevent product tampering and counterfeiting.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12677

The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as an extensive market for anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging solutions in the coming years, owing to the presence of several cosmetic manufacturers in the region and the growing demand for premium and luxury cosmetics. In addition, Europe and North America are also expected to witness significant growth due to the high level of awareness regarding counterfeit products and stringent regulations governing the cosmetics industry.

The anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging industry faces several challenges, including the high cost of implementing anti-counterfeit measures, the lack of standardization in regulations governing the industry, and the difficulty of implementing effective measures in global supply chains. However, these challenges also present opportunities for players in the industry to innovate and develop new and more effective anti-counterfeit solutions. In addition, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions is expected to create new opportunities for growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Anti-counterfeit Cosmetic Packaging Market:

  • Plastic packaging is the dominant segment in the anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging business, with a projected value of US$ 23,986.4 million in 2023.

  • Based on the packaging format, bottles are estimated to be worth US$ 16,536.1 million in the anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging industry by 2023.

  • In the anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging industry, skincare products are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 13,444.5 million.

  • With a market value of US$ 10,816.6 million in 2023, the United States is estimated to have the leading market share in the anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging sector.

  • Brazil's anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging sector is anticipated to be worth US$ 4,573.4 million in 2023.

  • In 2023, Germany's anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging market is anticipated to be worth US$ 10,600.3 million.

  • In 2023, China's anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging market is expected to reach US$ 6,909.0 million.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12677

Collaboration is Key: How Strategic Partnerships are Driving Innovation in the Anti-Counterfeit Cosmetic Packaging Industry

The competition in the anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging industry is dynamic and highly fragmented, with numerous players vying for market share. The industry is characterized by the presence of both substantial and small players, who offer a wide range of packaging solutions to cater to the diverse needs of cosmetic brands.

The key players in the industry include Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, and DuPont, among others. These companies are focused on expanding their product portfolio, enhancing their distribution network, and investing in research and development activities to remain competitive in the market.

In addition, the use of innovative technologies, such as smart packaging solutions, is becoming increasingly important for players in the industry to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Smart packaging technologies, such as RFID and QR codes, enable consumers to verify the authenticity of the product and enhance their overall experience. Companies are investing heavily in the development of new and more advanced smart packaging solutions to stay ahead of the competition.

Partnerships and collaborations between packaging companies and cosmetic brands are becoming more common, as they allow for the development of customized packaging solutions and strengthen the market position of both parties. Companies are also investing in sustainable packaging solutions, as eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging is becoming a key competitive differentiator. Moreover, companies that can effectively differentiate themselves through the use of innovative technologies, sustainable packaging solutions, and strategic partnerships are likely to emerge as key players in the industry.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-12677  

Key Segments of Anti-counterfeit Cosmetic Packaging Industry Survey

By Technology:

  • RFID

  • Security Inks & Printing

  • Security Seals

  • Holograms

  • Mass Encoding

  • Barcode

  • Digital Encryption & Serialization

By Packaging Format:

  • Bottles

  • Jars

  • Tubes

  • Sachets

  • Pumps & Dispensers

  • Others

By Material:

  • Glass

  • Paperboard

  • Metal

  • Plastic

  • Polyethylene (PE)

  • Polypropylene (PP)

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

  • Others

By Application:

  • Skincare

  • Hair Care

  • Makeup

  • Fragrance

  • Nail Care

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/anti-counterfeit-cosmetic-packaging-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Anti-counterfeit Cosmetic Packaging Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

Click Here for Anti-counterfeit Cosmetic Packaging Market 224 pages TOC Report

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market : The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is all set to witness a staggering CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2030. It is estimated to reach US$ 23.2 Bn by the year 2030.

Next Generation Packaging Market : The global next generation packaging market would witness a leap of growth at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032, reaching US$ 49.3 Bn between2022 and 2032.

Liquid Carton Packaging Market : The liquid carton packaging market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, up from US$ 20.42 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 34.93 Bn by 2032.

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market : The plastic healthcare packaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 24,768.7 million in 2023 to reach an expected valuation of US$ 40,306.8 million by 2033. The demand for plastic healthcare packaging is projected to record a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Nylon Films for Liquid Packaging Market : The global nylon films for liquid packaging market is estimated to value at US$ 454 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 599 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


