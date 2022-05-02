U.S. markets closed

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market to Reach US$ 422.8 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

·6 min read

Top Companies Covered in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market are Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company and DuPont, CCL Industries, Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings, SICPA Holdings SA and Intelligent Label Solutions.

NEWARK, Del., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-counterfeit packaging market is slated to top US$ 137.4 Bn in 2022. With a favourable demand outlook, sales are projected to increase at a robust 11.9% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 422.8 Bn by 2032.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

To maintain the integrity of the original manufactured product throughout the supply chain, brand owners are adopting anti-counterfeiting packaging solutions. Anti-counterfeit packaging can be applied directly to the product, its container, packaging, or labelling.

It assures that the packaging code applied by the original manufacturer is unchanged and the product is un-tampered. With advancements in technology, manufacturers are integrating innovative solutions with their conventional packaging formats such as product authentication as well as track & trace elements.

Applications of anti-counterfeit packaging technology have become imperative in healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, and food & beverage sectors due to increasing sales of these products via online channels.

Manufacturers need to ensure their authentic products are differentiated from the counterfeit products and therefore, the customers get the desired quality. Furthermore, manufacturers are getting more concerned about integrating security features into the product and packaging.

Get Sample PDF Brochure at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14564

Rising investments in the development of sophisticated and effective counterfeit protection solutions are bolstering the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

Counterfeit products are a threat to all businesses across the globe, which creates high economic loss and poses a potential threat to consumers. Pharmaceuticals and cosmetic products remain the most targeted end-use industries by counterfeiters. Counterfeit cosmetic products can cause some serious skin ailments, infections, and allergies.

Multiple stories of such alarming experiences have surfaced on the internet. These fake products have even tested positive for carcinogens such as lead, mercury, arsenic, etc. Manufacturers and brand owners are incorporating anti-counterfeit features into their products to differentiate them from fake ones.

This includes both overt and covert features, which cannot be copied easily. Moreover, packaging manufacturers are also innovating packaging formats and using technologies such as RFID labels, security seals, barcodes, and holograms to prevent counterfeiting.

"Increasing adoption of connective technology-based RFID tags in anti-counterfeit packaging, along with stringent trade regulations regarding material handling and product authentication will create opportunities for growth in the market," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • By packaging format, bottles & jars segment is estimated to account for 27% of the total market share by the end of 2027.

  • Based on technology, the mass serialization segment of the anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9%, reaching US$ 93.7 Bn by 2032.

  • Sales of anti-counterfeit packaging in the healthcare sector will surge at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

  • Germany will dominate the Europe anti-counterfeit packaging market, accounting for 24% of the total market share by 2032.

  • Total demand in India will account for 57% of the South Asia anti-counterfeit packaging market share by 2032.

By region, East Asia and South Asia are estimated to hold over 53% of the total anti-counterfeit packaging market share in the year 2032.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market

Competition Landscape

  • Avery Dennison Corporation,

  • 3M Company and

  • DuPont

  • CCL Industries,

  • Zebra Technologies Corporation,

  • SATO Holdings,

  • SICPA Holdings SA

  • Intelligent Label Solutions

Are also some of the key players in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. The Tier 3 players in the market hold 65-75% of the total market share.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market by Category

By Packaging Format:

  • Bottles & Jars

  • Vials & Ampoules

  • Blisters

  • Trays

  • Pouches & Sachets

  • Others (Tubes, Syringes, etc.)

By Technology:

  • RFID

  • Security Inks & Coatings

  • Security Seals

  • Holograms

  • Mass Encryption

  • Barcode

  • Mass Serialization

By End Use:

  • Food and Beverage

  • Healthcare

  • Automotive

  • Personal care & Cosmetics

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Other Industrial

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals growth projections on the anti-counterfeit packaging market based on packaging format (bottles & jars, vials & ampoules, blisters, trays, pouches & sachets and others (tubes, syringes, etc.)), technology (RFID, security inks & coatings, security seals, holograms, mass encryption, barcode and mass serialization), end use (food and beverage, healthcare, automotive, personal care & cosmetics, electrical & electronics and other industrial), across seven regions.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14564

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Technology Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Technology Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Technology USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Demand Analysis 2015–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2015–2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022–2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Packaging Format

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14564

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competition landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Wooden Boxes Market size is expected to reach around US$ 9 Billion in 2022 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

PLA Cup Market are projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Masking Paper Market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of around 5.42% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market-to-reach-us-422-8-bn-by-2032--comprehensive-research-report-by-fmi-301536303.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

