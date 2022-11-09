U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

Anti-Drone Market To Flourish At A 20.9% CAGR Until 2032, Reaching US$ 7.4 Billion: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The Rapidly Increasing Demand For Drones And Uavs And Continuously Rising Expenditure By Governments In Aerospace & Defense Industry Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of The Anti-Drone Market

Paris, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-drone market size is estimated at US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to top a market valuation of US$ 7.4 Billion by 2032, expanding at a stupendous CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2032. Anti-drone system sales account for around 4% share of the global drone market globally; however, penetration is expected to increase rapidly in parallel to the increasing unit sales of drones across the world.

Anti-drone solutions have a wide range of applications in different end-use sectors such as homeland security, military & defense, airport operations, commercial security service providers, critical infrastructure owners, and others. An increase in aerospace and defense spending and rapidly rising utilization of counter drone technology due to lowering costs are projected to drive the sales of anti-drone systems at a high rate over the decade. Rapidly rising use of long-range acoustic devices (LRAD) and concealed threat detection systems as a reliable choice for safety is likely to drive market expansion throughout 2022-2032. 

Download Sample Copy of This Report –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7378

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global anti-drone market is projected to expand at 20.9% CAGR.

  • North American region is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 678 billion over the forecast period.

  • The China anti-drone market is predicted to expand rapidly at 22.3% CAGR

  • Drone detection equipment accounted for a dominant market share at approximately 29.1% in 2021.

  • Based on drone detection equipment, anti-drone radars are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period.

  • Drone neutralization equipment is likely to account for a market value of US$ 291.6 million in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of around 21.1% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape
Key manufacturers of anti-drone systems are constantly innovating to meet new challenges that are evolving daily. Prominent market players are focusing on a competitive market pricing strategy, which includes the installation of integrated systems along with high-end software.

Anti-drone companies are entering into collaborations and partnerships with governments and end-use industries for increasing the installation rate of anti-drone systems. Owing to the high need for security and rising drone demand, manufacturers are witnessing positive demand for military anti-drone technology.

  • In April 2022, Thales and CS GROUP started working with their partners in France and Europe on a program capable of providing permanent deployable protection for critical infrastructure from drone threats.

  • In April 2021, Dedrone announced the release of DedroneRapidResponse, its first portable drone detection unit. Nearly 300 different drone types are detected, identified, located, and analyzed by Dedrone.

  • In January 2020 - Aveillant Limited, a Thales Company, announces that its anti-drone systems have been deployed at Heathrow as part of the airport’s bespoke set of end-to-end counter-drone measures provided by Operational Solutions Ltd to help to keep the country’s busiest airfield free from drones.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7378

Key Companies Profiled

  • Advanced Protection Systems

  • ApolloShield

  • Avnon Group

  • Battelle Memorial Institute

  • Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

  • CerbAir

  • Citadel Defense

  • Dedrone

  • DeTect Inc.

  • D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd.

  • Droneshield ltd

  • Grumman Corp.

  • Guard from Above BV

  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

  • Leonardo s.p.a

  • Liteye Systems, Inc.

  • MBDA

  • Mydefence Communication

  • QinetiQ

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • SRC Inc.

  • TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd.

  • Thales group

Key Segments Covered in Anti-Drone Industry Survey

  • By Component :

    • Drone Detection Equipment

      • Drone Detection Radars

      • RF Spectrum Analyzers

      • Acoustic Sensors

      • Video Surveillance Systems

    • Drone Neutralization Equipment

      • Stationary and Mobile Jammers

      • Interception Systems

      • Counter-Drone Lasers

      • Drone Capture Nets

    • Concealed Threat Detection Systems

    • Long-range Acoustic Devices (LRAD)

    • Software

      • Security and Integration Software

      • Video Enhancement and Analysis Software

  • By Range :

    • < 200 Mtr

    • 200 Mtr - 1 Km

    • 1 Km - 4 Km

    • 4 Km - 20 Km

    • >25 Km

  • By End User :

    • Homeland Security Departments

    • Military & Defense Departments

    • Airport Operators

    • Commercial Security Service Providers

    • Critical Infrastructure Owners

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Free Access of Complete Report –
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7378

Table of Content

1. Anti-Drone Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

  2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

  3.1. Global Military & Defense Sector Outlook

  3.2. Global Aerospace Industry Whereabouts

  3.3. Global Commercial Security Market Outlook

  3.4. Government Spending on Airspace Defense, Key Countries

  3.5. Summary Homeland Security Across key Countries

  3.6. Global Airports Infrastructure Market Outlook

4. Global Anti-Drone Market Value (US$ MN) Analysis and Forecast

More Valuable Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the anti-drone market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the anti-drone market by Component (Drone Detection Equipment, Drone Neutralization Equipment, Concealed Threat Detection Systems, Long-range Acoustic Devices & Software) By Range (< 200 Mtr Anti-Drone Systems, 200 Mtr - 1 Km Anti-Drone Systems, 1 Km - 4 Km Anti-Drone Systems, 4 Km - 20 Km Anti-Drone Systems, > 25 Km Anti-Drone Systems) By End-User (Homeland Security Departments, Military & Defense Departments, Airport Operators, Commercial Security Service Providers, Critical Infrastructure Owners, Others (not classified in any of the above categories)) By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Drone Accessories Market - Demand for drone accessories across the world stood at around US$ 15 billion in 2021, accounting for 53.2% share of the global drone market in terms of value. The global drone accessories market is currently valued at US$ 17.5 billion and is set to top US$ 115 billion by 2032, expanding at an astonishing CAGR of around 20.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Commercial Drones Market - The global commercial drones industry was valued at US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021, and is scheduled to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 13.5% in 2022, being valued at US$ 5.9 Billion. From 2022-2032, the industry is projected to flourish at a 9.2% value CAGR, expected to reach a market value of US$ 14.2 Billion. Overall, a dollar opportunity worth US$ 8.3 Billion is projected throughout the period of assessment.

RF Power Amplifier Market - The global RF power amplifier market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.28 billion in 2022 and progress at a high-value CAGR of 15% to end up at US$ 21.38 billion by 2032. Sales of RF power amplifiers accounted for around 23% share of the global power amplifiers market at the end of 2022.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact: 
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


