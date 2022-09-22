Anti-Drone Market Size Worth $3.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 21% - TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Drone technologies, in the last few years, have witnessed significant changes with leading players making huge investments, in a bid to produce improved quality of products. As a result, the demand for anti-drone systems has increased, in turn, fueling market growth. The global anti-drone market is expected to expand at CAGR of 21% during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030.

Prominent market players are focusing on improving various product aspects of anti-drone systems such as accuracy, range, and size in a bid to obtain products of improved quality. These products with improved characteristics could witness increased demand and fuel market growth in the years ahead.

In addition to improving different aspects of existing anti-drone systems, well-established players are looking to develop products that can identify, jam, and demolish rogue drones. Advent of these anti-drone systems could lead to increased demand and trigger market growth in future. Among all anti-drone products, unnamed aerial vehicles, compact pilotless vehicles, and flying robots have witnessed massive demand and contributed to growth in overall anti-drone market.

Key Findings of Anti-Drone Market Study

Rising Need to Strengthen Defense Capabilities during COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Anti-Drone Systems Demand: The outbreak of COVID-19 changed the whole global functioning. However, anti-drone market witnessed increased growth during the pandemic phase because several governments in prominent countries worldwide looked to strengthen their defense, which triggered the demand for anti-drone systems and fueled market growth. It is anticipated that during the post-pandemic phase demand for anti-drone systems will remain high in leading economies globally and thereby, assist the market in growing at a steady pace

Surge in Number of Anti-Drone Systems to Counter Various Non-Peaceful Events Stimulating Market Growth: The last few years have witnessed an increasing demand for anti-drone systems to reduce the possibility of violent events such as wars and other infiltration activities, particularly in countries such as Iran and Syria which have been prone to such activities. The increased anti-drone systems demand for these activities has positively impacted global market growth

Anti-Drone Market: Key Drivers

Surge in product demand in different end-use industries such as consumer goods, electronics, and agriculture is the key growth driver for global anti-drone market

Innovations to existing products with integration of novel technologies has led to availability of improved cost-effective products, which in turn has led to increased demand across various application areas, thereby boosting market growth worldwide

Stringent government initiatives, policies, and measures concerning illegal deployment of drones are increasing the need for anti-drone systems and augmenting market growth

Anti-Drone Market: Regional Assessment

Globally, North America is a prominent region in global anti-drone market due to increased focus on product innovations by leading players in countries such as US and Canada

Europe has emerged as a key revenue contributor to global anti-drone market because of growing research and development undertakings in countries such as the U.K. and Germany

Anti-Drone Market: Key Players

Competition in anti-drone market is intense because of prominent presence of well-established players who have accounted for a large share in the overall market for several years.

Leading players in anti-drone market could look to engage in research and development activities in future. Some of the prominent players in global anti-drone market include Dedrone, Lockheed Martin Corporation, DeTect Inc., Com Boeing Co., DroneShield, Thales Group, SAAB A.B., Enterprise Control Systems, Raytheon Co., and Safran Electronics and Defense.

The global anti-drone market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type Detection System Neutralizing System

By Platform Type Ground-based Handheld UAV-based

End-use Industry Government Military Airfields Buildings Power Stations Fuel Storage Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific MEA South America



