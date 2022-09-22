U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Anti-Drone Market Size Worth $3.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 21% - TMR Study

0
Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Drone technologies, in the last few years, have witnessed significant changes with leading players making huge investments, in a bid to produce improved quality of products. As a result, the demand for anti-drone systems has increased, in turn, fueling market growth. The global anti-drone market is expected to expand at CAGR of 21% during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture

Prominent market players are focusing on improving various product aspects of anti-drone systems such as accuracy, range, and size in a bid to obtain products of improved quality. These products with improved characteristics could witness increased demand and fuel market growth in the years ahead.

In addition to improving different aspects of existing anti-drone systems, well-established players are looking to develop products that can identify, jam, and demolish rogue drones. Advent of these anti-drone systems could lead to increased demand and trigger market growth in future. Among all anti-drone products, unnamed aerial vehicles, compact pilotless vehicles, and flying robots have witnessed massive demand and contributed to growth in overall anti-drone market.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11060

Key Findings of Anti-Drone Market Study

  • Rising Need to Strengthen Defense Capabilities during COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Anti-Drone Systems Demand: The outbreak of COVID-19 changed the whole global functioning. However, anti-drone market witnessed increased growth during the pandemic phase because several governments in prominent countries worldwide looked to strengthen their defense, which triggered the demand for anti-drone systems and fueled market growth. It is anticipated that during the post-pandemic phase demand for anti-drone systems will remain high in leading economies globally and thereby, assist the market in growing at a steady pace

  • Surge in Number of Anti-Drone Systems to Counter Various Non-Peaceful Events Stimulating Market Growth: The last few years have witnessed an increasing demand for anti-drone systems to reduce the possibility of violent events such as wars and other infiltration activities, particularly in countries such as Iran and Syria which have been prone to such activities. The increased anti-drone systems demand for these activities has positively impacted global market growth

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=11060

Anti-Drone Market: Key Drivers

  • Surge in product demand in different end-use industries such as consumer goods, electronics, and agriculture is the key growth driver for global anti-drone market

  • Innovations to existing products with integration of novel technologies has led to availability of improved cost-effective products, which in turn has led to increased demand across various application areas, thereby boosting market growth worldwide

  • Stringent government initiatives, policies, and measures concerning illegal deployment of drones are increasing the need for anti-drone systems and augmenting market growth

Anti-Drone Market: Regional Assessment

  • Globally, North America is a prominent region in global anti-drone market due to increased focus on product innovations by leading players in countries such as US and Canada

  • Europe has emerged as a key revenue contributor to global anti-drone market because of growing research and development undertakings in countries such as the U.K. and Germany

Anti-Drone Market: Key Players

Competition in anti-drone market is intense because of prominent presence of well-established players who have accounted for a large share in the overall market for several years.

Leading players in anti-drone market could look to engage in research and development activities in future. Some of the prominent players in global anti-drone market include Dedrone, Lockheed Martin Corporation, DeTect Inc., Com Boeing Co., DroneShield, Thales Group, SAAB A.B., Enterprise Control Systems, Raytheon Co., and Safran Electronics and Defense.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=11060

The global anti-drone market is segmented as follows:

  • By Product Type

    • Detection System

    • Neutralizing System

  • By Platform Type

    • Ground-based

    • Handheld

    • UAV-based

  • End-use Industry

    • Government

    • Military

    • Airfields

    • Buildings

    • Power Stations

    • Fuel Storage

    • Others

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • MEA

    • South America

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

Inspection Drone Market - The global inspection drone market is expected to reach a value of US$ 33.8 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2022 to 2031

Drone Services Market - The global drone services market is expected to reach US$ 97.65 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031

Commercial Drones Market - The global commercial drones market is expected to cross the value of US$ 11.30 Bn by the end of 2031

Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market- Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market to reach US$ 34.49 Bn by the end of 2031

Electronic Access Control Systems Market- Electronic Access Control Systems Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 17.79 Bn by the end of 2031

Microcontrollers Market- Microcontrollers Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 54.37 Bn by the end of 2031

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market- Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 128.40 Bn by the end of 2031.

Diamond Substrate Market- Diamond Substrate Market is projected to reach US$ 282.38 Mn by 2031

Fiber Optic Connectors Market- Fiber Optic Connectors Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2025

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717024/Anti-Drone-Market-Size-Worth-35-Billion-by-2030-CAGR-21--TMR-Study

