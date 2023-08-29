Anti-espionage laws making China ‘too risky’ for US companies

Gina Raimondo is in China as part of an attempt to repair diplomatic ties with America - Andy Wong/Pool AP

China has become “uninvestable” for a growing number of American businesses who believe it is “too risky” to do business with Beijing, the US commerce secretary has warned.

Gina Raimondo said “traditional concerns” from US companies about intellectual property theft and massive state subsidies had been joined by “a whole new set” of worries, including new anti-espionage laws.

It comes as James Cleverly flies to Beijing on Tuesday in an attempt to repair diplomatic ties in the first official visit by a UK foreign secretary for five years.

Mr Cleverly is expected to discuss Hong Kong, Ukraine and the climate crisis with Wang Yi, his Chinese counterpart, in the first trip since Jeremy Hunt travelled to China as foreign secretary in 2018.

Speaking to reporters on a trip to China as part of America’s attempt to repair diplomatic ties, Ms Raimondo insisted that President Joe Biden did not wish to “decouple” from China.

She added that dialogue between the two sides was vital if trade ties were to be improved, noting that American bosses were often left “desperate for more communications” from their Chinese counterparts on policies on doing business.

James Cleverly will fly to Beijing on Tuesday in the first official visit by a UK foreign secretary for five years - Leon Neal/PA

However, Ms Raimondo warned: “Increasingly I hear from businesses, China is uninvestable because it’s become too risky.

“There are the traditional concerns that they’ve become accustomed to dealing with,” she said. “And then there’s a whole new set of concerns, the sum total of which is making China feel too risky for them to invest.”

Experts have warned that China’s sweeping anti-espionage laws will give Beijing even more power to punish what it deems threats to national security. The law gives “expanded legal grounds for accessing and controlling data held by US firms in China”.

Mr Biden branded China “a ticking time bomb” earlier this month due as the country is confronted by a series of economic challenges that have led a string of economists to slash their forecasts for Chinese growth this year.

An ongoing property and debt crisis has limited Beijing’s ability to revive the economy and many analysts expect the country to miss its 5pc annual growth target for 2023.

In the latest sign of distress in the sector, Country Garden, one of China’s largest property developers, asked for more time to pay back a renminbi bond maturing next week.

The request for a 40-day grace period comes after it missed interest payments of $22.5m (£17.8m) on two international bonds earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Chinese policymakers are also reportedly preparing to slash interest rates on trillions of pounds of outstanding home loans for the first time since the financial crisis. The move is intended to ease the strain on households to stimulate consumer spending. The changes will only affect loans on first homes, Bloomberg reported.

Mr Cleverly is expected to use his Chinese trip to press Mr Wang to lift sanctions on British MPs and pressure Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak has adopted a less hawkish stance towards China since he became prime minister in October last year. His predecessor, Liz Truss, branded China “the largest threat that we face to the free world”.

