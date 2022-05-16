U.S. markets open in 1 minute

Anti-Fatigue Mat Market size to grow by USD 698.41 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight Growth of the Organized Retail Sector as Key Driver | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Anti-Fatigue Mat Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.21% in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period. The rise of the organized retail sector is one of the primary drivers of the anti-fatigue mat industry. This anti-fatigue mat market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anti-Fatigue Mat Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anti-Fatigue Mat Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • End-user - Non-residential and residential

  • Distribution Channel - Offline and online

  • Geography - North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Anti-Fatigue Mat Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 3M Co.

  • Alimed Inc.

  • American Floor Mats LLC

  • American Mat and Rubber Co.

  • American Pro Marketing LLC

  • Apache Mills

  • Bardwell Matting

  • BICO Group AB

  • COBA International Ltd.

  • Crown Matting Technologies

  • Durable Corp.

  • ES ROBBINS Corp.

  • Floortex LLC

  • Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC

  • Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC

  • KLEEN TEX Industries Inc.

  • Lets Gel Inc.

  • Mountville Mills Inc.

  • Pro Tech Mats Industries Inc.

  • Ranco Industries Inc.

  • SATECH Inc.

  • UniFirst Corp.

  • Wearwell LLC

  • Xiamen Sheep Anti Fatigue Mat Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 39% of total market growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for anti-fatigue mats. This region's market will expand faster than Europe's and South America's combined.

Over the projected period, the anti-fatigue mat market in North America would benefit from strong expansion in manufacturing, food, and beverages. Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Anti-Fatigue Mat Market during the forecast period.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The non-residential category will grow its anti-fatigue mat market share significantly. Non-residential end-users choose anti-fatigue mats that do not delaminate when wet, such as foam mats, for industrial applications where personnel stand for long periods of time. In comparison to typical anti-fatigue mats, these goods have a lot of traction. Vendors have been offering anti-fatigue mats specifically developed for industrial applications to meet these needs. Increasing product offerings will fuel the anti-fatigue mat market's expansion throughout the forecast period.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The expansion of the organized retail sector is one of the primary factors driving the anti-fatigue mat market forward. The rising demand for eco-friendly anti-fatigue mats is one of the key anti-fatigue mat industry trends driving the market forward. The large competition from the unorganized sector, however, is one of the barriers to the anti-fatigue mat industry's growth.

Download sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Anti-Fatigue Mat Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market by Application, Distribution Channel, Technology, and Geography - Forecast & Analysis 2022-2026

Anti-Fatigue Mat Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 698.41 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.21

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Alimed Inc., American Floor Mats LLC, American Mat and Rubber Co., American Pro Marketing LLC, Apache Mills, Bardwell Matting, BICO Group AB, COBA International Ltd., Crown Matting Technologies, Durable Corp., ES ROBBINS Corp., Floortex LLC, Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC, Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, KLEEN TEX Industries Inc., Lets Gel Inc., Mountville Mills Inc., Pro Tech Mats Industries Inc., Ranco Industries Inc., SATECH Inc., UniFirst Corp., Wearwell LLC, and Xiamen Sheep Anti Fatigue Mat Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 3M Co.

  • 11.4 American Floor Mats LLC

  • 11.5 American Mat and Rubber Co.

  • 11.6 American Pro Marketing LLC

  • 11.7 Apache Mills

  • 11.8 Bardwell Matting

  • 11.9 COBA International Ltd.

  • 11.10 Durable Corp.

  • 11.11 ES ROBBINS Corp.

  • 11.12 Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

