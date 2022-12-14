U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

Anti-fatigue Mats Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Anti-fatigue Mats Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-fatigue Mats Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030"

Anti-fatigue Mats Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-fatigue mats market size is estimated to reach USD 2.50 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. Growing awareness among industrialists and increasing health concerns of workers is the major factor that drives the growth of the anti-fatigue industry. To offer comfortable workstations and decrease fatigue among employees, several commercial places are implementing anti-fatigue mats on their premises, thus the demand for anti-fatigue mats is increasing and driving the market.The anti-fatigue mat should be manufactured from superior material to offer a solid grip to the customers and ease foot stress. Soft or inferior-quality anti-fatigue mats can surge the chances of skidding or falling off the mat. These factors can hamper the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a slightly negative impact on the global market.The pandemic changed consumer buying patterns and has enhanced immense structural changes in the consumer goods sector.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for anti-fatigue mats has been slightly affected due to reduced real estate activities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market in countries such as China, India, and Japan, among others, raised gradually in 2021 as travel and trade limitations were removed.

The industrial segment accounted for the largest market share of around 50.0% share of the global market in 2021. Manufacturing companies and various other business places have started using anti-fatigue mats on their premises to make pleasant workspaces and reduce worker tiredness. Anti-fatigue mats used in combination with sit-stand workstations give major relief to individuals who work at these desks for lengthy periods. Therefore, the industrial segment generated large revenue in 2021.

North America acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2021.This is attributed to a large number of limb problems and joint pain among employees owing to hectic work hours in corporate companies.

In addition, there is a large existence of domestic companies, in the market in the region, which are largely concentrating on research and development of the product and are making innovative and advanced products. Several domestic companies are involved in the production of anti-fatigue mats including Smart Step Flooring, Ranco Industries, Inc., and Apache Mills, Inc. among others. Thus, the region generated large revenue in 2021.

Major players working in this market are highly investing in product innovation and engaged in R&D activity, to offer improvised and advanced products to cater to the demand of the customers and compete with rival products. Superior manufacturing group has introduced anti-fatigue mats which are prepared from 100% recycled materials to generate a more environmentally friendly product.

Anti-fatigue Mats Market Report Highlights
• The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Growing disposable income of people in developing countries, rapid industrialization, and the development of office spaces are the key factors that are expected to drive regional market growth over the forecast period
• Commercial segment is likely to dominate over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. This is attributed to the increasing use of anti-fatigue mats in office settings. These mats are used to relieve limb disorders among workers standing for a long time in the same position
• Online distribution channel segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Online buying permits customers to find a variety of anti-fatigue mats which are not available in a physical store. Furthermore, the growing use of smartphones among millennials is also likely to increase the growth of the segment over the forecast period
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373179/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


