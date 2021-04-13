Anti-Foaming Agents Market featuring Companies are Applied Material Solutions Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The anti-foaming agents' market is poised to grow by $ 1.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the anti-foaming agents market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the construction industry.
The anti-foaming agents market analysis includes analysis on type segment, application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth of the chemical additives industry as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-foaming agents market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The anti-foaming agents market covers the following areas:
Anti-Foaming Agents Market Sizing
Anti-Foaming Agents Market Forecast
Anti-Foaming Agents Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned:
Applied Material Solutions Inc.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
BASF SE
Dow Inc.
Ecolab Inc.
Elementis Plc
Evonik Industries AG
Kemira Oyj
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Silicone-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Water-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Oil-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
