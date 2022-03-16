Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the anti-hypertensive drugs market are Merck & Co. Inc. , Astra Zeneca Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd. , Pfizer Inc. , Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, United Therapeutics, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Bayer AG, Lupin Limited, Boehringer Engelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Roche, Abbott, Gilead, Actelion and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to grow from $35.61 billion in 2021 to $37.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $42.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%.



The anti-hypertensive drugs market consists of sales of anti-hypertensive drugs and related services.These drugs are re used to prevent heart failure, kidney failure and acute stroke induced by hypertension.



Some of the major anti-hypertensive drugs include diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and angiotensin II receptor antagonists.



The main therapeutics of anti-hypertensive drugs are diuretics, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, beta blockers, alpha blockers, calcium channel blockers, renin inhibitors and vasodilators.Diuretics, also known as water pills, are medications that increase the amount of water and salt excreted by the body in the form of urine.



The various source of diseases includes primary hypertension and secondary hypertension that are treated in hospitals, clinics and homecare.



North America was the largest region in the anti-hypertensive drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Sedentary lifestyle is a major driver for the growth of the anti-hypertensive drugs market.Consumption of junk food, lack of proper healthy and balanced diet, lack of proper sleep due to irregular work shifts have contributed to the increase in hypertension.



Hypertension is the underlying factor for at least 45% of deaths due to heart disease and 51% of deaths due to stroke.Once the patient is diagnosed of hypertension, patients are required to use the drugs to control hypertension based on the severity of the condition.



This creates a sustainable demand for the product and acts as a prominent driver for the growth of the market.



Low awareness of the antihypertensive drugs amongst the population is one of the major restraints in the anti-hypertensive drugs market.Firstly, most of the people in developing nations neglect their health-check-ups and are not aware about the existing hypertension condition in them until they detect extreme symptoms.



Secondly, persons diagnosed with hypertension are not adherent to their medication schedule and stop taking medication after 1-2 weeks until symptoms return, thereby posing a huge challenge to the anti-hypertensive drugs market.For example, BMC Research notes published a research survey (from a developing country) which states that out of the total 112 hypertensive subjects with stroke, only 17% of them were adherent to antihypertensive medications.



Lack of awareness and low drug adherence restraint the growth of antihypertensive market.



Of late, there has been rise in use of combination therapies compared to monotherapy treatment.Monotherapy is the treatment of a hypertension with a single drug, while the use of combinations of drugs (Combination Therapy) allows for action on several different hypertensive mechanisms.



When the two drugs are combined with different mechanisms of action, the effect is two to five times greater than monotherapy.Increasing the dose of monotherapy reduces coronary events by 29% and cerebrovascular events by 40%, while combining two antihypertensive agents with a different mechanism of action reduces coronary events by 40% and cerebrovascular events by 54%.



Thus, the use of combination therapy provides greater protection to a target organ than increasing the dose of monotherapy. The trend of using combination therapy is thus more effective and is being widely accepted as well.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a guidance on developing fixed-combination drugs to treat hypertension.This primarily focuses on the clinical development of two-drug combinations of previously approved products.



US FDA expects to see a reduction in adverse effects for combinations that include doses below each drugs’ maximum dose compared to single drug regimens at their maximum dose.Earlier physicians typically started a patient on a single drug and titrated up to a maximum dose before adding additional drugs to their program, current guidelines recommend starting patients on two drugs at less than their full doses.



Hence, this guidance would keep a check on the fixed-combination drugs.



The countries covered in the anti-hypertensive drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





