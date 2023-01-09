Anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size to increase by USD 39.32 billion; North America to contribute 45% of market growth - Technavio
The Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market by Application, Drug Class, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 39.32 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The sales of approved drugs for the treatment of conditions causing inflammation and the increasing prevalence of several associated risk factors are driving the growth of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in North America.
Company Profiles
The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
AbbVie Inc. - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with the latest technologies and platforms that aim to deliver better solutions.
Alvogen Iceland ehf - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with the latest technologies to deliver better solutions.
Amgen Inc. - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics which brings therapies to millions of people with inflammatory diseases.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with products across a broad range of therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, central nervous system/pain, oncology, inflammation, and anti-infective.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increase in off-label use, unmet needs for safer biologics for RA, and the availability of improved diagnostic modalities. However, the loss of patents is hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.
Market Segmentation
By application, the market is segmented into RA, psoriasis, and MS. The RA segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-inflammatory therapeutics market vendors.
Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 39.32 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.64
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ferring BV, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
