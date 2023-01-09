U.S. markets closed

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size to increase by USD 39.32 billion; North America to contribute 45% of market growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market by Application, Drug Class, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 39.32 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The sales of approved drugs for the treatment of conditions causing inflammation and the increasing prevalence of several associated risk factors are driving the growth of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in North America.

Company Profiles

The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • AbbVie Inc. - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with the latest technologies and platforms that aim to deliver better solutions.

  • Alvogen Iceland ehf - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with the latest technologies to deliver better solutions.

  • Amgen Inc. - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics which brings therapies to millions of people with inflammatory diseases.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with products across a broad range of therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, central nervous system/pain, oncology, inflammation, and anti-infective.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in off-label use, unmet needs for safer biologics for RA, and the availability of improved diagnostic modalities. However, the loss of patents is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into RA, psoriasis, and MS. The RA segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • The generic drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 176.25 billion. The rising drug patent expirations are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

  • The antibiotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,066.66 million. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the development of antibiotic-resistant strains may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

What are the key data covered in this anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-inflammatory therapeutics market vendors.

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 39.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ferring BV, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Drug class Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 RA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Psoriasis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 MS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Drug Class

  • 7.3 Anti-inflammatory biologicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 NSAIDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 12.4 Alvogen Iceland ehf

  • 12.5 Amgen Inc.

  • 12.6 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 12.7 Bayer AG

  • 12.8 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 12.9 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 12.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • 12.11 Ferring BV

  • 12.12 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.13 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.14 Mylan N.V

  • 12.15 Novartis AG

  • 12.16 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-inflammatory-therapeutics-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-39-32-billion-north-america-to-contribute-45-of-market-growth---technavio-301714345.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

