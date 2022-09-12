U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Anti-Jamming Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the anti-jamming market are BAE Systems, Cobham Ltd, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, infinDome, L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Mayflower Communications, Novatel Inc, HEXAGON, Navcours Co Ltd, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Hertz Systems, Forsberg Services Ltd, and Meteksan Defense.

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Jamming Global Market Report 2022"


The global anti-jamming market is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.27%. The anti-jamming market is expected to grow to $6.40 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.83%.

The anti-jamming market consists of the sale of anti-jamming products and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to a device or system used to prevent jamming in communications or electronic devices.Anti-jamming systems or devices protect electronic receivers from interference and intentional jamming.

These products protect weak positions in modern infrastructure systems including battlefield systems, ensuring continuous operations of GPS systems in high-frequency jamming areas.

The main receiver types of anti-jamming include military and government-grade, and commercial transportation grades.Military and government-grade anti-jamming refers to a military-grade device that safeguards battlefield systems by assuring the continued operation of critical timing systems in the event of high radio frequency (RF) jamming.

The different technologies used in anti-jamming systems include nulling, beam steering, and civilian techniques. These systems are widely used in flight control, surveillance & reconnaissance, position, navigation & timing, targeting, casualty evacuation, and other are applications

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the anti-jamming market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anti-jamming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The anti-jamming market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anti-jamming market statistics, including anti-jamming industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an anti-jamming market share, detailed anti-jamming market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anti-jamming industry. This anti-jamming market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Increasing allotment of higher military & defense budgets by most governments are the significant factor driving the growth of the anti-jamming market.The governments of different countries are allotting more money to the military and defense to enhance the nation’s security and establish technically advanced military bases with innovative machinery and defense systems.

This higher allocation of defense budgets is expected to boost demand for anti-jamming products, as it is one of the significant ways to enhance the nation’s security in sensitive environments. In the United States, defense spending makes up $754 billion of the $7.2 trillion annual budget for 2022, which is approximately 10.5% of the US budget. Similarly, in India, for the 2022-2023 budget, the government increased the Ministry of Defense’s (MoD) budget allocations by 9.8% to approximately $70.6 billion (INR 5.25 trillion). These increasing military and defense budgets are expected to increase demand for anti-jamming products during the forecast period.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the anti-jamming market.The key players in the anti-jamming sector are focusing on bringing advanced anti-jamming systems to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, In October 2021, VERIPOS, a UK-based division of Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning that offers solutions for the offshore marine oil and gas industry, launched GAJT-410MS, a GPS anti-jamming technology, according to the company GAJT-410MS anti-jamming as adaptive nulling, including jammer direction-finding and up to three simultaneous nulls for multi-jammer circumstances, protects against RF interference.Furthermore, In July 2021, infiniDome, an Israel-based GPS Security Company, launched GPSdome 2 Duo, which provides GNSS protection for ground-based UGV fleets, small-to-medium Class 2-3 unmanned aerial vehicle or unmanned aircraft system (UAV/UAS).

It protects any GNSS-based system from multiple interfering signals.

In August 2020, BAE Systems, a UK-based multinational provider of arms, aerospace, and security systems acquired Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System (GPS) business from Raytheon Technologies Corporation for $1.9 billion. With this acquisition, BAE intends to expand its market position and provide new distinguishing capabilities to its customers, including the United States Department of Defense and its allies. Raytheon Technologies’ Military GPS business is USA-based provider of GPS technologies, including anti-jamming capabilities for military applications.

The countries covered in the anti-jamming market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319232/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


