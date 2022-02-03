Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market 2022-28 Detailed Research On Size of Market, Driving Growth Factors, Opportunities for Investors, Revenue Generation and Risk Assessments

Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market is our latest published report with the details on how AML Software Industry performed historically and how it will perform in upcoming years. Report is an informative data study for the investors or entrepreneur who are looking for profits in this trending industry

PUNE, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market size is expected to gain momentum due to the increasing instances of money laundering and cyberattacks during the forecast period. This study is published in latest report, titled, “ Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market 2022-2028 . Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software is a technology that allows banks and other financial institutions to use automated procedures to monitor client behavior for suspected unlawful financial activity. Anti-money laundering software market includes many types of AML solutions such as currency transaction report, transaction monitoring, customer identification management, and compliance agreement. The implementation of anti-money laundering (AML) solutions in banks and other financial institutions has been spurred by an increase in the number of universal transactions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

FIS (SunGard)

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Fico

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Accuity (Safe Banking Systems)

BAE Systems

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 has accelerated the development of digital technology. Because of political restrictions around the world, everyone is now relying on digital platforms to meet their everyday needs. The most common application is for digital payments. The use of digital wallets, often known as eWallets, has risen. As a result of this transition, the likelihood of unlawful money transactions has grown. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has issued a warning to banks regarding unlawful money transactions. As a result, demand for AML solutions has surged, and this factor has a significant impact on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market growth.

Segmentation by type:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by application:

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

North America is predicted to contribute the greatest Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market share in terms of revenues throughout the projection period. Because it is a technologically advanced region with a large number of early adopters and the presence of significant market players. Anti-money laundering market demand is predicted to be driven by factors such as the proliferation of inorganic growth methods among key AML vendors, developments related AI and machine learning in AML solutions, and rising demand for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software solutions.

In this market, there are a lot of companies, which means there's a lot of rivalry. To acquire market share, the corporations are making strategic acquisitions such as product launches, R&D, agreements, and collaborations.

