Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market 2022-28 Detailed Research On Size of Market, Driving Growth Factors, Opportunities for Investors, Revenue Generation and Risk Assessments

Proficient Market Insights
·5 min read

Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market is our latest published report with the details on how AML Software Industry performed historically and how it will perform in upcoming years. Report is an informative data study for the investors or entrepreneur who are looking for profits in this trending industry

PUNE, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market size is expected to gain momentum due to the increasing instances of money laundering and cyberattacks during the forecast period. This study is published in latest report, titled, “Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market 2022-2028. Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software is a technology that allows banks and other financial institutions to use automated procedures to monitor client behavior for suspected unlawful financial activity. Anti-money laundering software market includes many types of AML solutions such as currency transaction report, transaction monitoring, customer identification management, and compliance agreement. The implementation of anti-money laundering (AML) solutions in banks and other financial institutions has been spurred by an increase in the number of universal transactions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

  • Oracle

  • Thomson Reuters

  • Fiserv

  • SAS

  • FIS (SunGard)

  • Experian

  • ACI Worldwide

  • Fico

  • Banker’s Toolbox

  • Nice Actimize

  • CS&S

  • Verafin

  • EastNets

  • AML360

  • Aquilan

  • AML Partners

  • Truth Technologies

  • Accuity (Safe Banking Systems)

  • BAE Systems

Get a Sample copy of report @

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19843642?utm_source=GV

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 has accelerated the development of digital technology. Because of political restrictions around the world, everyone is now relying on digital platforms to meet their everyday needs. The most common application is for digital payments. The use of digital wallets, often known as eWallets, has risen. As a result of this transition, the likelihood of unlawful money transactions has grown. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has issued a warning to banks regarding unlawful money transactions. As a result, demand for AML solutions has surged, and this factor has a significant impact on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market growth.

Segmentation by type:

  • Cloud-based

  • On-premise

Segmentation by application:

  • Tier 1 Financial Institution

  • Tier 2 Financial Institution

  • Tier 3 Financial Institution

  • Tier 4 Financial Institution

Have a query before purchasing this report –

North America is predicted to contribute the greatest Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market share in terms of revenues throughout the projection period. Because it is a technologically advanced region with a large number of early adopters and the presence of significant market players. Anti-money laundering market demand is predicted to be driven by factors such as the proliferation of inorganic growth methods among key AML vendors, developments related AI and machine learning in AML solutions, and rising demand for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software solutions.

In this market, there are a lot of companies, which means there's a lot of rivalry. To acquire market share, the corporations are making strategic acquisitions such as product launches, R&D, agreements, and collaborations.

Buy this report –

Detailed TOC of Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 On-premise

2.3 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Tier 1 Financial Institution

2.4.2 Tier 2 Financial Institution

2.4.3 Tier 3 Financial Institution

2.4.4 Tier 4 Financial Institution

2.5 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

3 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size by Player

3.1 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Revenue by Players (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)

3.2 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software by Regions

4.1 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)

4.2 Americas Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.3 APAC Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.4 Europe Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

About Us:

Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


