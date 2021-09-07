U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,392.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,652.25
    +0.75 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.30
    +2.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.53
    -0.76 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    -21.90 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.50 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.10
    +0.69 (+4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0420
    +0.2230 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,001.41
    -275.84 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.64
    +12.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.00
    -14.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Anti-Money Laundering Market to hit $5 BN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·6 min read

Major anti-money laundering (AML) market participants includes Accenture, ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems, CaseWare International, Cognizant, Experian PLC., FICO, Finacus, and FIS.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The anti-money laundering market value is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 5 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Supportive government initiatives to increase cashless transactions and curb unethical activities, such as money laundering, are proliferating the market growth. Stringent government regulations and international business compliances have driven the need for compliance management solutions. The solution helps enterprises to reduce occupational dishonesty, promote integrity, and achieve defined objectives within the regulatory compliance frameworks. The increasing demand to analyze risk indicators across multiple industry verticals is anticipated to create a huge opportunity, adopting compliance management solutions in the coming years.

The cloud deployment model is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 15% till 2027, owing to cost benefits by eliminating the additional component integrations. The cloud deployment model enables enhanced security & privacy of resources shared across a limited network area. The growing digital transformation and increasing demand for online payments across enterprises have resulted in an increase in cloud-based deployments.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5114

The large organizations segment is poised to capture a market share of over 60% by 2027. Fraudsters are increasingly attacking large enterprises with multiple verticals since the chances of frauds being noticed are very low and the financial gains are significantly higher, creating a huge demand for AML solutions & services to counter the fraudulent activities. AML helps large enterprises to prevent & detect financial crimes and speed up the customer onboarding process.

The healthcare industry held a significant market share during 2021 to 2027 due to severe financial losses and the growing cases of false insurance claims, amplifying the need for AML solutions & services. Healthcare frauds cause losses worth several billion dollars annually, impacting patients in the form of costly insurance premiums and expensive procedures. The vast amounts of government funding in the healthcare sector also make it prone to frauds and scams.

APAC anti-money laundering market size is projected to witness 15% CAGR through 2027 impelled by the increasing online transactions across BFSI and e-commerce sectors. Regional players operating in the market are focusing to develop innovative solutions through strategic partnerships. For instance, in September 2020, ACI Worldwide signed a partnership agreement with the State Bank of India, a public sector bank, to update its payment infrastructure. Under this collaboration, SBI will use ACI’s Retail Payments solution for ATM and Point-of-Sale (POS). This collaboration helped the bank to update & safeguard its payment infrastructure.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on strategic partnerships to develop innovative solutions. For instance, In September 2020, BAE Systems Plc, an intelligence company, signed a partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to launch anti-money laundering regulatory compliance solutions. This partnership helped both the companies to offer integrated financial crime regulatory compliance solutions to banks & financial institutions, strengthening their position in the market.

Some major findings of the anti-money laundering market report include:

  • The growing demand for advanced anti-money laundering solutions, such as transaction monitoring and compliance management, to counter fraudulent activities across the globe.

  • The growing technology investments and rising digitization across multiple business sectors are anticipated to support the market growth.

  • The APAC anti-money laundering market is propelled by the increasing frauds across the BFSI and insurance sectors.

  • Companies operating in the market are focusing on integrating emerging technologies, such as AI and big data analytics, to eliminate the financial crimes.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5114

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Anti-Money Laundering Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 Global outlook

3.3.2 By region

3.3.2.1 North America

3.3.2.2 Europe

3.3.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4 Latin America

3.3.2.5 Middle East & Africa

3.3.3 Industry value chain

3.3.3.1 Suppliers

3.3.3.2 AML technology providers

3.3.3.3 Marketing & distribution channels

3.3.4 Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1 Strategy

3.3.4.2 Business growth

3.4 Evolution of AML

3.5 AML industry architecture

3.6 Fraud triangle and fraud cycle

3.7 AML industry ecosystem analysis

3.7.1 AML software providers

3.7.2 AML service providers

3.7.3 Fraud prevention hardware providers

3.7.4 System integrators

3.7.5 End users

3.7.6 Distribution channel

3.7.7 Profit margin analysis

3.7.8 Vendor matrix

3.8 Patent analysis

3.9 Investment portfolio

3.10 Technology & innovation landscape

3.10.1 Rule based fraud detection

3.10.2 Machine learning and deep learning

3.10.3 Fraud analytics

3.10.4 Blockchain technology

3.11 Regulatory landscape

3.11.1 Data protection regulations

3.11.1.1 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

3.11.1.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

3.11.1.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

3.11.1.4 The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

3.11.1.5 The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLB) Act of 1999

3.11.1.6 The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

3.11.2 Banking regulations

3.11.2.1 Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)

3.11.2.2 Anti-Money Laundering Directive 2015/849/EU (AMLD)

3.11.2.3 Basel-III Regulations

3.11.2.4 Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

3.11.2.5 European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR)

3.11.2.6 Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA)

3.11.2.7 Indian Contract Act 1872

3.11.2.8 Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID)

3.11.2.9 Prevention of Money Laundering Act

3.12 Industry impact forces

3.12.1 Growth drivers

3.12.1.1 Increasingly stringent penalties on non-compliance with AML regulations

3.12.1.2 Rise in revenue loss due to numerous financial frauds

3.12.1.3 Growing use of electronic and digital payment methods

3.12.1.4 Increase in the frequency of cyberattacks and frauds

3.12.1.5 Rapid surge in deployment of AI and big data analytics

3.12.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.12.2.1 Higher costs involved in deployment of AML solutions

3.12.2.2 Lack of expertise and limited skillsets in AML industry

3.13 Growth potential analysis

3.14 Porter’s analysis

3.15 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    As I stated last month, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) will be the top stock to avoid until its share price accurately reflects the ghastly performance of its underlying business and its ugly balance sheet. There pretty much isn't a fundamental factor working in AMC's favor at the moment. CEO Adam Aron has touted AMC's ability to pick up market share during the pandemic, but he overlooks that the actual movie theater pie has been shrinking for two decades.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do now if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported last week. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • Baidu, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • Bitcoin is the future despite billionaire haters: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live she remains very bullish on the future for bitcoin. Here's why.

  • Cybersecurity Stock IronNet Is Surging 110%. It Could Be the Next Meme Stock.

    Shares of cybersecurity company IronNet surged more than 110% in premarket trading after attracting interest on internet forum Reddit.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.

  • Is Luminar Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    If you want to know who really controls Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • Strategists Say the Stock Market Could Struggle This Fall. What to Buy Now.

    Our panel sees muted gains for stocks as the Fed starts to taper and earnings growth peaks. Stick with quality companies—and keep an eye on rising bond yields.

  • Apple Expected to Deliver on iPhone 13

    As the year moves toward the fall and winter seasons, retail companies will typically release new products to capture holiday shoppers. Apple Inc. (AAPL) holds an annual event around September for showcasing new products and upgrades, and this year is expected to launch the new iPhone 13. While the global chip shortage has held back supply chains for smartphone producers, confidence is brewing in Apple’s ability to deliver. (See Apple stock charts on TipRanks) Spelling out his Bullish thesis on