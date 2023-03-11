Anti-money laundering software market to grow at a CAGR of 15.01% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing need for risk management to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global anti-money laundering software market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,763.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing need for risk management is driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of implementation may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2023-2027

Anti-money laundering software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing need for risk management is driving market growth.

Predictive models provide deeper insight into compliance risks.

Advanced features, such as automated investigation, help in the efficient management of risks.

AML software helps financial analysts and investigators analyze the risk of a transaction and take appropriate action.

Suspicious activity detection, watch list filtering, alert investigation, case management, and regulatory reporting are other features that help banks in managing risks.

The availability of such features will increase the adoption of AML software, which will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of implementation is challenging market growth.

AML software deployment is expensive and time-consuming.

It also needs additional infrastructure, complex programming, and the extra time and cost to ensure data integration and data quality.

AML software vendors also charge additional fees for software updates, and some vendors compel end-users to purchase updates by refusing to provide technical support for old versions.

Thus, the high cost associated with the deployment of AML software will hinder the growth of the AML software market during the forecast period.

Story continues

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Anti-money laundering software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and component (software and services).

The on-premises segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In this model, the software is purchased and installed on the user's server and maintained by IT specialists. The use of on-premises AML software is increasing among large complex financial firms. Therefore, this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global anti-money laundering software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global anti-money laundering software market.

APAC is estimated to account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors. Most financial enterprises in North America use AML solutions to comply with financial regulatory requirements. A rise in the use of mobile devices for personal and professional purposes has increased the adoption of AML software solutions, which will positively impact the market.

Anti-money laundering software market - Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for know-your-customer (KYC) analytics is an emerging trend in the market.

Financial services firms across the world are adopting AML and KYC analytics, with the increasing cost of compliance, the risk of non-compliance, and challenges related to acquiring and retaining the right customers.

Banks and financial institutions face multiple challenges in compiling the data to build strong relationships, improve returns, and reduce risk.

KYC analytics can reduce the complex and expensive burden of compliance.

AML software with KYC analytics enables banks to properly document, understand, and actively manage the flow of data.

Such factors will support the growth of the AML software market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this anti-money laundering software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anti-money laundering software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anti-money laundering software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anti-money laundering software market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-money laundering software market vendors

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,763.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abrigo, ACI Worldwide Inc., Acuity Knowledge Partner, Ascent, BAE Systems Plc, EastNets, Exiger, Fair Isaac Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Moodys Corp., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Refinitiv, Sanction Scanner, SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., Truth Technologies Inc., and Verafin Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

