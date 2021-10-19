Forecasts by Mechanism of Action (Incretin Mimetics/GLP-1 Agonists, Lipase Inhibitors, SNDRI’s, Serotonin Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetic-GABA Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetics, Others), by Type (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs), by Duration (Short-Term, Long-Term), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail, Online) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-obesity Drugs Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176710/?utm_source=GNW



Investment in Research, and Innovation is very Modest, Given the Magnitude of the Obesity Problem and its Economic Consequences

Investment in research, innovation, and experimentation is very modest, given the magnitude of the obesity problem and its economic consequences. The United Kingdom, for example, spends less than $1 billion a year on preventive efforts including weight-loss programmes and public health campaigns. To put it in context, it only accounts for approximately 1% of the societal cost of obesity in the UK. More money is needed, particularly to better understand the efficacy of intervention techniques when used as part of a larger programme. However, society should be willing to try out different treatments. Impact data from high-quality, randomised control studies is difficult to come by in many intervention areas. Rather of waiting for such evidence, relevant sections of society should be rational & take action where the risks of intervention are minimal.

Obesity is Being Driven by Social Shifts and a Global Dietary Revolution

The escalating pandemic reflects the significant changes in society and community behaviour patterns over the last several decades. While genes have a role in defining a person’s vulnerability to weight gain, calorie intake and physical exercise influence energy balance. As a result, the obesity pandemic is being driven by social shifts and a global dietary revolution. Economic development, industrialization, urbanisation, and food market globalisation are just a few of the factors believed to be driving the pandemic.

Meals rich in complex carbohydrates give way to more diverse diets with a greater percentage of lipids, saturated fats, and sweets as wages increase and people become more urban. Simultaneously, significant changes toward less physically demanding employment have been seen across the globe. Increased use of automated transportation, technology in the house, and more passive leisure activities are all signs of a shift away from physical exercise.



Which Factors are Driving the Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market?

• Rising Obesity Awareness to Fuel Market Growth

• Growing Healthcare Expenditure Anticipated to Drive Market Growth



What are the Market Opportunities for Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market?

• Growing Obesity Consciousness Among Public to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

• COVID-19 Pandemic Anticipated to Boost Market Growth

• Emerging Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects



Discover how to stay ahead

Our 500+ page report provides 600+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Anti-Obesity Drugs Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges), PEST Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and sub-markets



Mechanism of Action

• Incretin Mimetics/GLP-1 Agonists

• Lipase Inhibitors

• SNDRI’s

• Serotonin Receptor Agonists

• Sympathomimetic-GABA Receptor Agonists

• Sympathomimetics

• Others



Type

• Prescription Drugs

• OTC Drugs



Duration

• Short-Term Anti-Obesity Drugs

• Long-Term Anti-Obesity Drugs



Distribution Channel

• Hospitals

• Retail

• Online



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:



By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• South-East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for anti-obesity drugs market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market report helps you



In summary, our 500+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Anti-Obesity Drugs Market, with forecasts for mechanism of action, type, duration and distribution channel, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 18 key national markets– See forecasts for the Anti-Obesity Drugs market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, South-East Asia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 17 of the companies involved in the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Carmot Therapeutics, CohBar, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eisai Co. Ltd, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Gelesis, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Scohia Pharma, Inc., Saniona, Vivus Inc. and YSOPIA Bioscience among other prominent players.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176710/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



