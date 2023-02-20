U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.50
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.30
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0810
    -0.0330 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,788.98
    -135.24 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    561.52
    +21.19 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,014.12
    +9.76 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the anti-Parkinson drugs market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Roche, UCB S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Orion Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, Dr.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245010/?utm_source=GNW
Reddy’s, Intas, US WorldMeds, Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Strides, 1 A Pharma, Upsher-Smith, Lundbeck, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Zambon Pharmaceuticals, M Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wockhardt.

The global anti-parkinson drugs market will grow from $9.64 billion in 2022 to $10.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The anti-parkinson drugs market is expected to grow to $12.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The anti-parkinson drugs market consists of sales of catechol-O-methyl transferase [COMT] inhibitors, anticholinergic drugs, and amantadine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Anti-parkinson drug is a term used to describe the medications that are mostly used to treat Parkinson’s disease.They are not psychiatric medications, so they cannot legally be used to treat mental health issues.

However, a doctor or psychiatrist may recommend one of these medications in addition to an antipsychotic to lessen some of the antipsychotic’s negative effects.

North America was the largest region in the anti-Parkinson drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the anti-Parkinson drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main class of anti-Parkinson drugs is levodopa/carbidopa, dopamine receptor agonists, monoamine oxidase type b (MAO-b) inhibitors, catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT)-inhibitors, anticholinergics, and other drugs. catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors are a class of drugs used to treat Parkinson’s disease symptoms in conjunction with carbidopa-levodopa therapy. The main types of fertility drugs are prescription fertility drugs and over-the-counter fertility drugs. The drugs are administered through oral, injection, and transdermal that are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The increasing geriatric population and surging cases of Parkinson’s disease (PD) are projected to drive the demand for the anti-Parkinson drugs market.PD commonly occurs in people over the age of 60 cases of Parkinson’s disease (PD) are projected to drive the demand for the anti-Parkinson drugs market.

PD commonly occurs in people over the age of 60.For instance, in June 2020, according to a study by the United Nations, the total number of people age 80 and above is expected to increase from 143 million in 2019 to over 426 million in 2050.

Also, in February 2020, Harvard University, a US-based academic university specializing in teaching, learning, and research, will announce that, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, there are more than 10 million people living with Parkinson’s disease globally, and this year, there will be close to one million cases in the United States. Degeneration of neurons in the geriatric population and the surge in cases of Parkinson’s disease are therefore driving market growth.

Increased government and corporate investment in Parkinson’s disease drug R&D is a major trend in the anti-Parkinson drugs market. For instance, in August 2022, the Parkinson’s Foundation, a US-based national organization that provides funding for research and educational resources, will make a $5.7 million investment in 33 projects to speed up cutting-edge research on Parkinson’s disease (PD). Through research grants, the Foundation helps scientists carry out creative studies on numerous PD-related topics in an effort to develop novel therapies, treatments, and ultimately a cure for the 10 million people who suffer from this crippling neurological condition worldwide. Hence, increasing investments in Parkinson’s drug development are expected to drive the market for anti-Parkinson’s drugs.

The high cost of Parkinson’s disease treatment is anticipated to limit the growth of the anti-Parkinson’s drug market over the forecast period.According to the Michael J.

Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research’s statistics, the economic burden of Parkinson’s disease on patients, families, and the federal government is increasing. In the United States, the overall cost of Parkinson’s disease to individuals, families, and government is $51.9 billion annually, with $25.4 billion on direct medical costs (including hospitalization and medication). Thus, the high cost of Parkinson’s disease treatment is expected to impact the anti-Parkinson drugs market.

Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of human drugs, paid $1.04 billion for Prevail Therapeutics Inc in December 2020. Through this acquisition, Prevail’s portfolio of clinical-stage and preclinical neuroscience assets will serve as the program’s foundation, and the acquisition will introduce a new approach to Lilly’s drug discovery and development processes. This will allow Lilly to expand its research efforts, launch a gene therapy program, and increase the drug development and commercialization capabilities of Lilly in the field of neurological disorders. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company pioneering in the discovery and development of gene therapies for patients with Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

The countries covered in the anti-Parkinson drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The antiparkinson drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anti-Parkinson drugs market statistics, including anti-Parkinson drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an antiparkinson drugs market share, detailed anti-Parkinson drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anti-Parkinson drugs industry. This antiparkinson drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245010/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russian Oil Exports Surge With Days to Go Until Cuts Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports jumped last week, with just days to go before the world's third-largest producer is due to cut output.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThe country exported 3.6 million barrels a day from its ports in the seven days

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ericsson to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Orders Slow

    The cuts are part of an effort the company announced late last year to reduce costs by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities and using fewer consultants.

  • Why This 'Guaranteed' Retirement Income Product May Be Too Good to Be True

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A 26-year-old quit his job in advertising because he can make more as a TikTok creator—here’s how he did it

    Eric Sedeño aims to be "more than just an internet personality."

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Planning For Retirement. Do Traditional or Roth IRAs Pay Off More In The Long Run?

    When saving for retirement, you'll typically have two choices for how you'll fund your IRA. With a traditional IRA, you'll contribute pre-tax dollars that will grow inside the account tax-free and be taxed when the money is withdrawn. A Roth IRA, … Continue reading → The post These Charts Show How Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs Stack Up Against Each Other appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs,

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • Airbus blames Germany for delaying exports of Eurofighter jets

    Plans to ramp up production of Eurofighter jets have been held back by German foot-dragging on defence spending, the chief of Airbus has said.

  • Here Are Five Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThis week will mark a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions of Ukrainians, crippled economies, destroyed infrastructure

  • Amazon wants employees to return to the office in May

    Starting in May, Amazon will require employees to work out of the office at least three days per week.

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.