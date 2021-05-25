U.S. markets closed

Anti-plagiarism Software Market to grow by USD 1.73 billion|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges| Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The anti-plagiarism software market is set to grow by USD 1.73 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques employed for market sizing on various markets to help industry leaders improve their business.
Download FREE Sample Report

Anti-plagiarism Software Market: Segmentation by End-user
Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the research institutions segment in 2020. Owing to the new policies by government organizations and research institutions on the permissible limit for copy or reproduction of original research, there will be an increase in the demand for the anti-plagiarism software market for research institutions. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Anti-plagiarism Software Market: Segmentation by Geography
50% of the market's growth will originate from North America and held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The growth of the market is attributed to the higher number of universities and higher technological developments which will significantly influence anti-plagiarism software market growth in North America over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the anti-plagiarism software market in the region.

Anti-plagiarism Software Market: Opportunities
Factors such as the rising demand for legal and authentic data, the open access to data that allows copying of text and data, and the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions are enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the information technology sector. This will create considerable demand for the anti-plagiarism software market thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption:
Download the Anti-plagiarism Software Market Analysis Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

  • Rising standards for doctoral programs

  • Increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms

  • Supportive government initiatives

Market Challenges

  • Limitations of anti-plagiarism detection software

  • Availability of anti-plagiarism software hacking techniques

  • Availability of free anti-plagiarism software undermines academic integrity

Companies Mentioned

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the anti-plagiarism software market,
Download Technavio's Research Methodology Analysis Report

Explore Some of Our Top Selling Reports

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market- The anti-money laundering (AML) software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Request FREE Sample Report

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market- The applicant tracking systems market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Request FREE Sample Report

Available Customization
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the anti-plagiarism software market report.

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Key Topics Covered

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/anti-plagiarism-software-market-for-education-sector-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-plagiarism-software-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-73-billionimpacts-of-drivers-and-challenges-technavio-301299305.html

SOURCE Technavio

