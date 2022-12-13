U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.75
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,991.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,693.50
    -18.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,832.80
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.82
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    25.00
    +2.17 (+9.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7030
    +0.0880 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,153.82
    +195.69 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.43
    +5.77 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,933.98
    +91.65 (+0.33%)
     

Anti-plagiarism software market size to increase by USD 2,608.33 million: 28% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.87% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,608.33 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global anti-plagiarism software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 28% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The high penetration of online education in the region increases the demand for anti-plagiarism software to avoid plagiarism practices, which will drive the market to focus during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The anti-plagiarism software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Copyleaks Technologies Ltd.

  • DupliChecker.com Inc.

  • Grammarly Inc.

  • I3 TECHNOLOGY Ltd.

  • Plagiarism Checker X LLC

  • Plagiarismanalyzer.com

  • PlagScan GmbH

  • PlagTracker

  • PrePost SEO

  • Quetext Inc.

  • Search Engine Reports

  • SmallSEOTools.com Inc.

  • Turnitin LLC

  • UKU Group Ltd.

  • Urkund

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as supportive government initiatives, rising standards for doctoral programs, and an increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms. However, the availability of free anti-plagiarism software undermines academic integrity and is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into research institutions and academic institutions. The research institutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. 28% of the growth will originate from North America.

Related Reports:

The workspace management software market size is projected to grow by USD 2293.64 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), application (IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The library management software market size is projected to grow by USD 390.07 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (school library, public library, academic library, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). It also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this anti-plagiarism software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the anti-plagiarism software market size and its contribution of the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the anti-plagiarism software market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-plagiarism software market vendors

Anti-plagiarism Software Market For Education Sector Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

155

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.87%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,608.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

22.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 28%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Academicplagiarism Inc., Barnes & Noble Education Inc., BibMe, Blackboard Inc., Copyleaks Technologies Ltd., DupliChecker.com Inc., Grammarly Inc., I3 TECHNOLOGY Ltd., Plagiarism Checker X LLC, Plagiarism Detector, Plagiarismanalyzer.com, PlagScan GmbH, PlagTracker, PrePost SEO, Quetext Inc., Search Engine Reports, SmallSEOTools.com Inc., Turnitin LLC, UKU Group Ltd., and Urkund

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Research institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Academicplagiarism Inc.

  • 12.4 BibMe

  • 12.5 Blackboard Inc.

  • 12.6 Copyleaks Technologies Ltd.

  • 12.7 DupliChecker.com Inc.

  • 12.8 Grammarly Inc.

  • 12.9 Plagiarism Checker X LLC

  • 12.10 Plagiarism Detector

  • 12.11 Plagiarismanalyzer.com

  • 12.12 PlagScan GmbH

  • 12.13 PlagTracker

  • 12.14 PrePost SEO

  • 12.15 Quetext Inc.

  • 12.16 Turnitin LLC

  • 12.17 Urkund

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market 2023-2027
Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-plagiarism-software-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-2-608-33-million-28-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301699444.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

    The decision to make Mesa the company's headquarters was made earlier this month and was one of the first moves made by new CEO Susan Docherty.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Monday

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shares closed out last week on a down note, as investors digested the details of the oil giant's latest "five-year plan": paying down debt, buying back stock, and allowing profits and cash flow to fall well below 2022 levels. You can thank the oil market for that. Oil prices popped Monday morning, with the cost of a barrel of WTI crude up 3.4% at $73.40 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 2.8% to $78.19.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Keystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010

    (Bloomberg) -- Last week’s oil spill in Kansas means that TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline has now leaked more crude oil than any other conduit on US land in the past 12 years. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapGoldman to Cut Hundreds More Jobs as Consumer Unit Scaled BackTh

  • King County judge rules against Washington AG in case tied to Albertsons-Kroger deal

    Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit was filed on Nov. 1, days before Albertsons planned to execute the dividend.

  • Natural Gas Prices Spike As Winter Cold Arrives

    Natural gas prices soared Monday, fueled by cold temperatures and strong demand. Gas stocks and LNG plays also advanced.

  • Binance’s proof-of-reserves is just another black box

    When the crypto market melted down, Binance appeared as both the main antagonist and market savior. The exchange started the run that felled its rival, FTX, and has since promised to help bail out struggling crypto firms.

  • GSK to move back to central London with new HQ

    Six floor office building on New Oxford Street will be workplace for 3,000 staff including CEO