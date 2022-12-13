Anti-plagiarism software market size to increase by USD 2,608.33 million: 28% growth to originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.87% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,608.33 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global anti-plagiarism software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 28% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The high penetration of online education in the region increases the demand for anti-plagiarism software to avoid plagiarism practices, which will drive the market to focus during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The anti-plagiarism software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Copyleaks Technologies Ltd.
DupliChecker.com Inc.
Grammarly Inc.
I3 TECHNOLOGY Ltd.
Plagiarism Checker X LLC
Plagiarismanalyzer.com
PlagScan GmbH
PlagTracker
PrePost SEO
Quetext Inc.
Search Engine Reports
SmallSEOTools.com Inc.
Turnitin LLC
UKU Group Ltd.
Urkund
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as supportive government initiatives, rising standards for doctoral programs, and an increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms. However, the availability of free anti-plagiarism software undermines academic integrity and is hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market is segmented into research institutions and academic institutions. The research institutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. 28% of the growth will originate from North America.
Related Reports:
The workspace management software market size is projected to grow by USD 2293.64 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), application (IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The library management software market size is projected to grow by USD 390.07 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (school library, public library, academic library, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). It also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this anti-plagiarism software market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the anti-plagiarism software market size and its contribution of the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the anti-plagiarism software market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-plagiarism software market vendors
Anti-plagiarism Software Market For Education Sector Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
155
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.87%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2,608.33 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
22.5
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 28%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Academicplagiarism Inc., Barnes & Noble Education Inc., BibMe, Blackboard Inc., Copyleaks Technologies Ltd., DupliChecker.com Inc., Grammarly Inc., I3 TECHNOLOGY Ltd., Plagiarism Checker X LLC, Plagiarism Detector, Plagiarismanalyzer.com, PlagScan GmbH, PlagTracker, PrePost SEO, Quetext Inc., Search Engine Reports, SmallSEOTools.com Inc., Turnitin LLC, UKU Group Ltd., and Urkund
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Research institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Deployment
7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.14 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Academicplagiarism Inc.
12.4 BibMe
12.5 Blackboard Inc.
12.6 Copyleaks Technologies Ltd.
12.7 DupliChecker.com Inc.
12.8 Grammarly Inc.
12.9 Plagiarism Checker X LLC
12.10 Plagiarism Detector
12.11 Plagiarismanalyzer.com
12.12 PlagScan GmbH
12.13 PlagTracker
12.14 PrePost SEO
12.15 Quetext Inc.
12.16 Turnitin LLC
12.17 Urkund
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-plagiarism-software-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-2-608-33-million-28-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301699444.html
SOURCE Technavio