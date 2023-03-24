U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

Anti-Racism Training on Zoom: Be Anti Racist

PR Newswire
·1 min read

This is what past participants have had to say:
"There is so much we covered, and the depth of the historical content is invaluable. My mind and perspective changed." "We all have room to learn and grow when it comes to racial justice." "This course is the one that I am going to recommend to my Bishop as the one that should be used for those in the ordination track." 

TRENTON, N.J., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diocese of New Jersey's Anti-Racism Ministry invites you to enroll in 20 hours of Anti-Racism Training streamed to your computer, tablet or mobile phone. This training takes an historical approach to help participants understand systemic racism and empower them to confront and organize against racism, inequality, and injustice.

Lecture and discussion topics include "What is Race?", "Systemic Racism and White Privilege," "Internalized Racism," "The Role of the Church," "Settler Colonialism," "Racism in Immigration and Naturalization Legislation," and "The Prison Industrial Complex."

The course begins with a Zoom session to introduce participants and instructors, the schedule and program layout, as well as requirements to receive a certificate at the end of the course.  In addition to the interactive Zoom sessions, participants will be presented with recorded lessons and lectures.

The training takes place over five Friday evenings.

  • APRIL 21, 7:00 to 9:00 PM

  • APRIL 28, 7:00 to 9:00 PM

  • MAY 5, 7:00 to 9:00 PM

  • MAY 12, 7:00- 9:00 PM

  • MAY 19, 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Followed by a debriefing session June 16th at 7PM

Register for the course by APRIL 17th ($100 fee). https://tinyurl.com/Anti-Racism-Apr-May2023

If you have questions, please contact Canon Karen Moore or the Reverend Mark Smith at 355851@email4pr.com or 908-884-9023.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-racism-training-on-zoom-be-anti-racist-301779919.html

SOURCE AntiRacism Commission of Diocese of New Jersey

