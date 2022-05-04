U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

Anti-reflective Coatings Market to Rise at CAGR of 8.2% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·5 min read

  • Increasing demand for use in solar power production and telecommunications industries is projected to boost the global anti-reflective coatings market

  • Automotive industry has surfaced as a key end-use segment in the global anti-reflective coatings market due to increasing usage in high-transmitting windows and dashboards of several vehicles

ALBANY, N.Y., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-reflective coatings market stood at US$ 4.2 Bn in 2020. The global market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global anti-reflective coatings market is likely to attain valuation of US$ 11.65 Bn by 2031. Anti-reflective coatings are growing in popularity in a multitude of industries as their applications broaden. Touchscreens in electronic gadgets, eyeglasses, smartphone displays, and flat panel displays make use of anti-reflective coatings. The growth of the global anti-reflective coatings market is mostly due to the increasing usage in these existing application areas.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

The global anti-reflective coatings market is likely to profit primarily from increasing demand from telecommunications and solar power industries. These coatings are thin optical films that minimize reflections from a range of surfaces. Anti-reflective coatings improve transmission by lowering light loss due to reflection. Almost 4% of all light falling on glass at a perpendicular slant is lost, owing to reflection at the point wherein glass meets air. In such circumstances, the proportion of light lost increases as the incidence angle of the light rises.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2387

Light reflected by solar panels, in particular, is light that is wasted. The use of anti-reflective coatings on panes of solar panel helps to reduce light reflection and hence, improve light transmission. In order to gain a competitive advantage, players in the global anti-reflective coatings market are speeding up the development process and opening up new revenue streams. Market participants are overcoming obstacles and expanding their service offerings to gain strategic advantage in the market.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The global market is driven by increasing use of anti-reflective coatings in solar, eyeglasses, electronics, and automobiles, among other applications. The eyeglass industry is now one of the leading end users of anti-reflective coatings, and the trend is likely to continue in the upcoming years. Anti-reflective coatings are in great demand in the market for products with strong light transmission and comfortable eyewear and contact lenses.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2387

  • Anti-reflective coatings are also used extensively in the electronics industry. The electronics sector is a significant end consumer of the market due to flourishing smartphone industry, rising demand for flat panel displays, and usage of anti-reflective coatings during photolithography in semiconductor production. The automotive industry has evolved as a major end-use industry in the global anti-reflective coatings market due to growing usage in products such as high-transmitting windows and dashboards in a range of vehicles.

  • In 2020, North America held about 35% of the global anti-reflective coatings market. Due to the sheer presence of well-established solar power, eyewear, and automotive industries, the Europe anti-reflective coatings market has seen consistent development in recent years.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2387

Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Growth Drivers

  • Anti-reflective coatings are applied on Yttrium aluminum garnet (YaG), glass, sapphire, and quartz, among many other substrates. Video glasses, kiosk displays, telescopes, binocular lenses, and riflescopes all use these coatings. In the next few years, the global anti-reflective coatings market is likely to be propelled by rising demand from the telecommunications industry as well.

  • The Asia Pacific anti-reflective coatings market is predicted to exhibit strong growth prospects in the years to come. High demand from the electronics industry coupled with steady expansion of the regional solar power & automotive industries is projected to drive the regional market in the near future.

Global Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Key Competitors

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Essilor International S.A.

  • JDS Uniphase Corporation

  • Optical Coatings Japan

  • Royal DSM N.V.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2387

Global Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Segmentation

End User

  • Eyewear

  • Electronics

  • Solar

  • Automobile

  • Others

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Low NOx Burner Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/low-nox-burner-market.html

Phenylpyrazole Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/phenylpyrazole-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/anti-reflective-coatings.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-reflective-coatings-market-to-rise-at-cagr-of-8-2-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301538850.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

