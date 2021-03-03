U.S. markets closed

Anti-slip Coatings Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025|Featuring 3M Co. and Akzo Nobel NV among others | Technavio

·4 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV and Amstep Products LLC will emerge as major anti-slip coatings market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-slip coatings market is expected to grow by USD 18.75 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the anti-slip coatings market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Anti-slip Coatings Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The anti-slip coatings market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Anti-slip Coatings Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers anti-slip peelable coating 3500 ad other floor safety solutions.

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV operates business through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The company offers anti-slip coatings through various brand names such as aviox and topcoat.

Amstep Products LLC

Amstep Products LLC operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers pedestrian grade, industrial grade, and anti-slip coatings.

Anti-slip Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The anti-slip coatings market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

The anti-slip coatings market is driven by growth in the global construction industry. In addition, other factors such as the growing preference for nanoparticle-based anti-slip coatings are expected to trigger the anti-slip coatings market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

