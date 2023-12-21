Anti-snooping laws planned for Sunak’s Britcoin after major backlash

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Britons who use digital pounds issued by the Bank of England will have their privacy “guaranteed” under new laws designed to allay snooping fears.

The move by the Treasury and Bank of England follows a public backlash against proposals to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) dubbed “Britcoin” by the end of the decade.

It is understood that officials will commit to further steps to address privacy concerns in a consultation response expected in the coming weeks.

Future legislation will “guarantee” the Treasury and Bank have no access to personal data and will not be able to spy on spending habits if Parliament gives the green light to a digital pound.

It is also understood the joint response to the February consultation will stick to original proposals to keep holding limits at between £10,000 to £20,000, despite concerns from MPs and banks that such high limits could fuel bank runs and increase the risk of lenders going bust.

More than 50,000 people responded to the Bank’s CBDC consultation, which was extended owing to the record response.

The proposals to introduce a digital pound by 2030 were met with widespread public concern about privacy as well as fears that cash could be scrapped.

The Bank has said it had not yet decided whether to introduce a digital pound but that it is “likely” it will be needed as online transactions increase.

Staff will now press ahead with technical work associated with designing a CBDC fit for Britain.

The Bank of England has already spent around £13m over the past two years on research and development, according to its latest annual report.

While new laws to protect privacy are designed to put the public at ease, Downing Street insiders conceded that a digital pound could not offer the same anonymity as cash.

Intermediaries, such as the operators of the wallets that would hold these digital pounds, would still have to comply with data requests from police in the same way as banks do.

The Government has already committed to introducing primary legislation before a digital pound can be launched, giving Parliament the opportunity to vote on any final decision.

MPs and Lords have already raised concerns about a digital pound. Earlier this month, the Treasury Select Committee urged policymakers to address financial stability risks before moving forward with the project.

MPs said: “In periods of financial market stress, the ability to rapidly and easily switch into digital pounds could accelerate the withdrawal of deposits from banks – a so-called ‘bank run’ – and thereby increase the risk of bank failures.”

A joint statement from the Treasury and Bank of England, said officials “will shortly publish the response to our consultation paper setting out the next steps”.

It added: “We have always been clear that a digital pound would only ever be introduced alongside cash, and that protecting individual privacy is paramount in any design.”

