Anti-Static Floor Market Growing at 6.7% CAGR to be Worth $5,113.7 Million by 2027 Global Analysis by The Insight Partners - Covers Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Insight Partners
·5 min read

The Anti-Static Floor Market Growth propelled by the rising demand due to benefits such as High Strength and Low Maintenance Requirements, growth of Industrialization and Urbanization, increasing demand due to Advanced Benefits Offered.

Pune, India, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Static Floor Market: Key Insights
According to our new research study on “Anti-Static Floor Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type and Application,” the Anti-Static Floor Market was valued at US$ 3,067.0 million in 2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2020–2027 to reach US$ 5,113.7 million by 2027. Rising demand from construction, automotive, and electronics industries, among others, boost the anti-static floor market. However, high cost associated with anti-static flooring hinder the market growth.

North America held the largest share of the global anti-static floor market in 2019. The region is characterized by constant technological advancements with the presence of many tech giants. Therefore, companies operating North America are continuously enhancing their overall business processes to meet the customer demand for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. Anti-static floors exhibit superior strength and eliminate static shocks, which makes them suitable for flooring in industries such as electronics, automobile, and construction. Moreover, there are easy to maintain. These floors are also used in health departments, educational institutes, and so on.

According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the total foreign direct investments (FDIs) for automobile industry in the US reached US$ 114.6 billion in 2018. High growth of the electronics and construction industry in North America, mainly due to rising investments in these industries, is contributing to the regional anti-static floor market.

Get Sample Pages of Anti-Static Floor Market Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011861/

Anti-static flooring products are globally available in different patterns, and tile colors and sizes. The selection of floor for work floors is a crucial factor as multiple options are available that are conducive for the professional setup. The anti-static flooring is usually considered as an ideal flooring type in the factory setups of the health, military, and electronics industries. This type of flooring inhibits the formation of electrostatic discharge (ESD). The ESD, if not reduced, may lead to damage or interference to employees and factory equipment. Thus, these floorings ensure the safety of assets, especially in the manufacturing industries. The enhanced safety helps keep the manufacturing area highly active and functional, thereby improving the productivity and operational outcomes. In addition, these floorings are relatively easy to maintain and clean, which further makes them an ideal choice for large surface areas requiring controlled environments to work. These floorings are usually non-absorbent to liquids and other substances in terms of stains, making them convenient to clean.

Durability and longevity are two additional features of anti-static floorings. This highly robust flooring option is capable of withstanding daily operations in manufacturing and other industrial settings without getting damaged. High durability also reflects in minimum patching and replacement requirements. Thus, the beneficial features of anti-static floorings fuel the growth of the anti-static flooring market.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Anti-Static Floor Market Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011861/

Anti-Static Floor Market: Segmental Overview
Based on type, the anti-static floor market is segmented into resilient anti-static flooring and non-resilient anti-static flooring. In 2019, the resilient anti-static flooring segment dominated the market by accounting for more than 90% of the total market share. Resilient flooring systems are denser and non-absorbent. They assure a pliant surface that makes walking comfortable. These flooring also assure lesser maintenance requirements. Resilient flooring absorbs sound, which provides quieter and more peaceful living space. Growing urbanization and industrialization has resulted in an urge for resilient flooring in industrial areas, housing projects, and IT parks.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Anti-Static Floor Market
As of May 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, India, Germany, and The US are among the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, ~9,843,073 confirmed cases and 495,760 total deaths have been reported globally. The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global construction industry that was once blooming due to ruse in number of residential and commercial construction projects in China and the US has been affected by the suspension of the construction activities due to the impact of the pandemic, leading to labor shortages and supply chain disruption due to lockdown and travel restrictions, and financing pressures due to the non-adherence to the completion times. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. These factors are limiting the growth of the anti-static floor industry.

Place a Direct Purchase Order for Anti-Static Floor Market Research Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011861/

Anti-Static Floor Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments
Mohawk Group, Tarkett, Gerflor, Flowcrete, and Forbo are among the key market players operating in the global anti-static floor market. These companies provide products suitable floor a diversified range of industries. They are operating their production facilities for anti-static floor in various countries worldwide, which helps them in catering to a wider customer base. The major market players are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative products enabled with new technologies. They are also highly involved in mergers and acquisitions, and other business planning initiatives.



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone : +1-646-491-9876
Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/anti-static-floor-market


