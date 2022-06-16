U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,698.75
    -90.50 (-2.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,077.00
    -584.00 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,265.00
    -328.75 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,688.00
    -44.40 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.15
    -1.16 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0403
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.73
    -0.96 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2380
    -0.5810 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,981.47
    +353.57 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.53
    -4.71 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.55
    -174.86 (-2.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Disease, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Eylea, Beovu), By Disease (Diabetic Retinopathy, AMD), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Disease, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155753/?utm_source=GNW

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 12.82 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 0.5% over the forecast period. Increased funding for R&D of anti-VEGF therapeutics to boost the development of new drugs is expected to accelerate market growth. Moreover, the introduction of novel innovative products coupled with the increasing geriatric population that is susceptible to develop ophthalmic diseases is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs data, the global elderly population (aged 60 years and above) was around 703 million in 2019.The share of the population aged 65 years and above was 6%, which increased to 9% in 2019.

The aging population, based on countries, was around 68.7 million in Africa, 549.2 million in Asia, 183 million in Europe, 78.4 million in North America, and more than 76 million in Latin America & other regions in 2017. Hence, the increasing geriatric population is anticipated to drive the market.

The lack of reimbursement policies in developing regions is creating an opportunity for cost-effective novel molecules.In addition, ophthalmologists switching to more effective newly launched drugs has compelled companies to invest in R&D to maintain their industry position.

The interest of investigators on biosimilar of existing drugs is a major trend in the pipeline of anti-VEGF therapeutics.

Moreover, companies are developing various formulations and drug delivery systems that may increase the adoption of these therapies.For instance, F.

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. is developing the port delivery system-RG6321 (Ranibizumab)-which is currently undergoing a phase III clinical trial. It is an eye implant that is refillable and continuously delivers a customized formulation of ranibizumab over a period of months.

Loss of patent protection is likely to have a negative impact on the market growth and has led big pharma companies to consider new revenue streams.However, this is creating an emerging market for biosimilar drug producers in the space.

This rising competition is anticipated to impede market growth. However, the launch of novel products with a competitive advantage is anticipated to lower the impact of the restraint during the forecast period.

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Report Highlights
• In 2020, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) accounted for the largest revenue share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period
• Diabetic retinopathy is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing cases of diabetes across the globe
• The Beovu segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the geographic expansion and patent exclusivity
• Product expansions in various geographic regions are expected to increase sales and customer base
• North America was the largest regional market in 2020 due to the high disease prevalence, rising consumer awareness, proactive government measures, technological advancements, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure
• Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to a rise in the penetration of anti-VEGF products, rising disposable income, and growing consumer awareness
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155753/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Dow Futures Slump, Apple Slides — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The Federal Reserve signaled to Wall Street that it would remain aggressive this year in its campaign to cool historically high inflation.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • FTSE falls ahead of Bank of England interest rates decision

    The BoE is poised to deliver a fifth rate hike in a row a day after the Federal Reserve announced its largest interest rate rise since 1994.

  • Goldman Buyback Desk Was Flooded With Orders During Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- While hedge funds were busy bailing from stocks at a record pace as the S&P 500 plunged into a bear market, Corporate America was furiously buying.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money

  • Why stocks and bonds went into relief-rally mode after Fed’s jumbo rate hike

    Investors were 'fearing the worst' heading into Federal Reserve policy meeting, says one hedge-fund manager.

  • Bargain Hunters Are Buying Up Alibaba Stock

    Alibaba’s stock has recouped 30% in the past month as China tries to stabilize its economy and pauses its regulatory onslaught of the internet sector.

  • Oil Falls as Traders Weigh Rate Hike, Rising US Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as investors weighed the outlook for supply and demand following a big interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve and rising US crude output.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Eas

  • ‘The stock market is not going to zero’: How this individual investor with 70 years of experience is trading the bear market

    'You must learn to control your fears,' says investor Warren Kaplan, who uses stock dividends to his advantage and sticks to a disciplined sell strategy.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Futures slump as recession fears loom

    Rate-sensitive growth stocks took the biggest beating, with Nasdaq 100 futures slumping about 3%. The Fed on Wednesday matched market expectations by hiking interest rates by 75 basis points. "The Fed is now painting a central scenario that is getting much closer to a hard landing," Deutsche strategist Jim Reid wrote in a note.

  • European Gas Surges 19% as Russian Cuts Escalate Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas prices surged as Moscow tightened its squeeze on crucial gas flows to the continent, forcing consumer nations to confront the prospect of keeping their economies running without Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmeri

  • Tesla, Lucid, and NIO Fall as Jefferies Cuts Global EV Sales Estimates

    FEATURE Shares of electric-vehicle makers such as Tesla Rivian and Lucid were tumbling early Thursday after analysts at Jefferies lowered their global EV sales estimates for 2022 and 2023. The analysts, in a research note released Thursday, said they expect EV sales in 2022 of 8.