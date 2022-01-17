U.S. markets closed

Anti-Venom Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America| Rising Prevalence of Venomous Bites & Stings to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 40% of the growth will originate from North America for the anti-venom market. The US is a key market for anti-venom in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing number of products in the pipeline and the increased focus on R&D activities from both public and private organizations will facilitate the anti-venom market growth in North America over the forecast period. Technavio has been monitoring the anti-venom market and it is set to grow by USD 481.51 million from 2021 to 2026. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 7.82%.

Attractive Opportunities in Anti-Venom Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Anti-Venom Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a Free Sample Report

Anti-Venom Market: Rising prevalence of venomous bites and stings to drive growth
The healthcare and biotechnology industry is witnessing significant demand from developing economies globally for the anti-venom market. The key factor that drives the growth of the anti-venom market is the demand for anti-venom treatment being the only authorized treatment for snakebites. Destroying forest lands for agricultural and housing, construction purposes has increased the chances of human beings to poisonous insects and animals, which, in turn, increases the prevalence of venomous bites with a large number. The high prevalence of snakebites, scorpion bites, and other animal or insect bites, such as fish stings, is driving the growth of the anti-venom market.

To know more about drivers, trends & challenges- Request Free Sample Research Report

Anti-Venom Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment
This market research report segments the anti-venom market by Type (polyvalent anti-venom, monovalent anti-venom, and other anti-venom types) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW).

The anti-venom market share growth by the polyvalent anti-venom segment will be significant for revenue generation. Polyvalent anti-venoms save the life of the victim even when the culprit snake is unknown. It is almost about 80% of all the time, in the most usual cases, and when a monovalent anti-venom cannot be chosen. Due to such beneficial advantages, polyvalent anti-venoms are the most preferred anti-venom drug. Polyvalent anti-venoms are generally useful in regions where a large number of venomous species are present and when it is difficult to produce monovalent anti-venoms against all of them. With the number of advantages of anti-venoms, key vendors dealing in the anti-venom market are focusing on developing polyvalent anti-venoms.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the anti-venom market size and actionable market insights on each segment that will assist in planning business strategies.

To gain insights on the market contribution of various segments Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Protein Therapeutics Market -The protein therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 115.12 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08%. Download a free sample now!

Ayurveda Market -The Ayurveda market share is expected to increase by USD 6.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.32%. Download a free sample now!

Anti-Venom Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 481.51 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.10

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CSL Ltd., Haffkine bio pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc., SERB Sarl, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and VINS Bioproducts Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-venom-market---40-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-rising-prevalence-of-venomous-bites--stings-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301460443.html

SOURCE Technavio

